Manchester United jumps Liverpool in Premier League table with dramatic comeback
This was quite the second-half comeback for the Red Devils
Manchester United's Premier League title hopes have been diminished for a while with Manchester City dominating things at the top of the table, but United's hope of finishing second received an unexpected boost on Monday. United trailed 2-0 at Crystal Palace and were on the verge of taking a big hit in the standings before producing a stunning second-half comeback to win 3-2.
Here's how it went down:
Andros Townsend opened the scoring for Palace at the 11-minute mark and Patrick van Aanholt made it 2-0 early in the second half. Then the Red Devils managed to dig themselves out of a two-goal deficit.
First it was Chris Smalling in the 55th minute:
Then Romelu Lukaku got on the score sheet with a hilarious goal that just sounds better with the Spanish commentary, finishing low after a ball hit the crossbar.
And then Nemanja Matic showed off his sick right foot with a worldly strike at the death. Check this out:
What a huge comeback. It lifts United back into second place, and perfect timing because third-place Liverpool is next on Saturday morning. This could be that momentum-building win United needs to take down its rival and take a strong grip on second place.
As for Matic, would you believe me if I said that wasn't his best goal in the last year and a half?
