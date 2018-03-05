Manchester United jumps Liverpool in Premier League table with dramatic comeback

This was quite the second-half comeback for the Red Devils

Manchester United's Premier League title hopes have been diminished for a while with Manchester City dominating things at the top of the table, but United's hope of finishing second received an unexpected boost on Monday. United trailed 2-0 at Crystal Palace and were on the verge of taking a big hit in the standings before producing a stunning second-half comeback to win 3-2. 

Here's how it went down:

Andros Townsend opened the scoring for Palace at the 11-minute mark and Patrick van Aanholt made it 2-0 early in the second half. Then the Red Devils managed to dig themselves out of a two-goal deficit. 

First it was Chris Smalling in the 55th minute:

Then Romelu Lukaku got on the score sheet with a hilarious goal that just sounds better with the Spanish commentary, finishing low after a ball hit the crossbar.

And then Nemanja Matic showed off his sick right foot with a worldly strike at the death. Check this out:

What a huge comeback. It lifts United back into second place, and perfect timing because third-place Liverpool is next on Saturday morning. This could be that momentum-building win United needs to take down its rival and take a strong grip on second place.

As for Matic, would you believe me if I said that wasn't his best goal in the last year and a half?

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES