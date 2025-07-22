A new season is around the corner for Manchester United, and with new signings like Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to bolster the attack, Ruben Amiroim will have a lot to look forward to with his squad. But there is also plenty of work to still be done. Marcus Rashford is on the way to Barcelona, Alejandro Garnacho could be on the outs, and despite United making it to the Europa League final last campaign, that doesn't make up for a 15th-place finish in the league with a whopping 18 losses.

Not much went right for the Red Devils last season, but now only needing to focus on one competition with a consistent manager for the entire campaign, there will be a chance to improve things. Plenty of work needs to be done, but there are some things to like about United as the season draws closer.

So, what should be done with the players on the squad? Should they be kept or sold? Let's take a look.

Manchester United Keep or Sell:

GK -- Andre Onana (29)

Quite a conflicting keeper, Andre Onana grades out as about average when compared to the rest of the Premier League, but the differences between his best and worst performances are massive. On his day, Onana is one of the best shot stoppers in the league but on others he's a liability. Not helped by a constantly rotating defense, there are bigger issues at United than Onana but if they can find a taker for his services, it's fair to move on.

Verdict: Sell

DEF -- Leny Yoro (19)

Arriving from Lille with big expectations, injuries stopped Leny Yoro from having a smooth transition into the club -- not that United being United helped either -- but by the end of the campaign, the promise from the center back showed. Good on the ball, and a mobile defender, it's clear to see that with more reps under his belt Yoro can be a strong Premier League defender, but how the defense is set up around him will be important.

Verdict: Keep

DEF -- Lisandro Martinez (27)

A completely different defender for club and country, Martinez may be the best pure defender in the United squad, but he's rarely at full health to show it. One of the tougher defenders to make a decision on for the Red Devils, if they're going through an entire changeover, moving on is something that they could do, but not while trying to win games at the same time. This is part of the major issue with United: the club should be stripped for parts and rebuilt, but if that's not going to happen, Martinez needs to stay.

Verdict: Keep

DEF -- Matthijs de Ligt (25)

The Dutch defender does have room to grow, but it feels like Matthijs de Ligt was purchased for his familiarity with previous manager Erik ten Hag. That leaves him in limbo under Ruben Amorim in how to fit into the squad. De Ligt is a strong presence on set plays, but that's not enough to keep him around in a crowded squad.

Verdict: Sell

DEF -- Harry Maguire (32)

During United's Europa League run, Harry Maguire proved to be indispensable to the squad. He may have come to United with too high of a price tag, but taking on leadership roles in the squad and driving them forward, Maguire has a role in a squad that's getting younger by the day.

Verdict: Keep

DEF -- Patrick Dorgu (20)

An exciting wing back, Partick Dorgu, could benefit from a full preseason with the squad. Wing backs help drive Amorim's system, and as someone who is strong going both ways, Dorgu will have quite a role to play this coming season. Taking a step forward at 20 will be critical to ensure that United return to European play.

Verdict: Keep

DEF -- Luke Shaw (30)

With versatility working in his favor, allowing United to keep other defenders fresh via rotation, Luke Shaw can still be a valuable squad member even with his injury history. Shaw can also offer good deliveries from set plays and brings good veteran leadership which helps.

Verdict: Keep

DEF -- Diogo Dalot (26)

Great at attacking but with work to do defensively, Diogo Dalot's future depends on where Amorim sees Amad playing. If Cunha and Mbeumo push the young midfielder into a wing back role, then Dalot is surplus to requirements due to other players who can fill their role.

Verdict: Amorim to figure out positioning

DEF -- Noussair Mazraoui (27)

Like Shaw, Noussair Mazraoui has the benefit of being able to play at outside back or center back. It pushes him ahead of Dalot in the depth chart while also giving Amorim flexibility elsewhere. If United were pushing for a title, this is somewhere they may want to upgrade, but as things stand Mazraoui is fine.

Verdict: Keep

MID -- Manuel Ugarte (24)

Another player who came on in Europa League play, Manuel Ugarte is someone who has been better under Amorim. Considering Casemiro's age, and the money paid for Ugarte, he needs to be given more time to show what he can do, but, if he doesn't take a step forward this season, then it'll be time to move on.

Verdict: Keep

MID -- Casemiro (33)

Expected to be on the way out, Casemiro just kept going for the Red Devils. Like half the squad, his form was better during Europa League play than Premier League, which is something that Amorim has to bring to a longer competition while also giving Casemiro proper rest to get him through the season. Management will be important, but at the moment, United can't lose the Brazilian.

Verdict: Keep

MID -- Kobbie Mainoo (20)

One of the biggest building blocks in the squad, Kobbie Mainoo, will be an x-factor for United this season. He's a player who can progress the ball with ease while also picking out passes to his attackers. Shooting is something that Mainoo will need to add to his bag of tricks, but with more attackers around him, he also won't have to do it as much this season, giving United more balance in the side.

Verdict: Keep

MID -- Bruno Fernandes (30)

United's talisman, the Red Devils, may have been relegated last season if not for Bruno Fernandes. Getting help this season will be massive so that all the pressure isn't on the Portuguese midfielder to perform, but building around him and Mainoo in midfield is one of the easiest decisions for Amorim this season.

Verdict: Keep

MID -- Mason Mount (26)

It has been a long time since Mason Mount was an integral player for the Chelsea squad, and now, with major injuries each season, he's another member of the United squad who doesn't seem like they can stay healthy enough to rely on. Mount did experience a mini-resurgence under Amorim, but it's tough to bet on moving forward with him.

Verdict: Sell

FWD -- Alejandro Garnacho (21)

A decision has already been made to let Alejandro Garnacho leave. We can't see what goes on behind closed doors, but even with Garnacho's talent, enough has happened that Amorim deems him surplus to requirements while also adding attackers in his position.

Verdict: Sell

FWD -- Amad Diallo (23)

Another key player to Manchester United under Amorim, Amad Diallo, won't be going anywhere. He needs a position, but his versatility is also a boon to the Red Devils. He came on strong last season and will now be looking to build on that strong season to push to become one of the top players in the Premier League.

Verdict: Keep

FWD -- Antony (25)

Like with Garnacho, the decision has already been made to move on from Antony. The Red Devils have already seen enough of him in the Premier League that a strong loan spell with Real Betis won't change that.

Verdict: Sell

FWD -- Rasmus Hojlund (22)

Despite only scoring four goals in Premier League play last season, it still feels like Hojlund can provide more. When surrounded by other attackers in the past, he has been able to turn limited chances into goals, which would be the case this coming season. Like Ugarte, this is an important season for the Danish striker. While rumors suggest United might let him walk for the right price, it's too early to give up on his talent.

Verdict: Keep

FWD -- Joshua Zirkzee (24)

Like Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee had a disappointing season last campaign. Unlike Hojlund, Zirkzee isn't a true number nine, which is what United need right now. When he's at his best playing behind a striker and United now has three or four people in a similar situation, he's beginning to be surplus to requirements. It's tough to see why United added him to the squad in the first place.

Verdict: Sell