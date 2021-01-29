There's a line in Andy Cole's autobiography Fast Forward that sticks with you. "I'm not sure whether life prepared me for football," says the former Manchester United legend, "....or football prepared me for life.' It's a line that tells you a lot about Cole's career but at the same time, one that paints the picture of this great, great player, the obstacles he's had to overcome and the challenges he continues to fight to this day.

"In life we all go through ups and downs," says Cole, the third-highest goal scorer in Premier League history and one of the only English players who has literally won everything from the Premier League, to the Champions League, Young Player of the Year to the Golden Boot. "But you never realize what those ups and downs are going to be until they actually come and hit you. Life should be a lot easier than what we make it but we make things complicated for whatever reason. It's a little bit like football. Football is an easy game made complicated by fools and unfortunately we're the fools in it that complicate it...so I just try to make sense out of nonsense. That's just the way I look at it."

On the pitch Cole believes the current Manchester United team is a good side, but still a work in progress under his former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. "I'll be very honest, I didn't see us winning the Premier League this season," says Cole, who won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups and of course the Champions League with the Red Devils. "If I said, 'yeah, yeah [they'll win it]' I'll be lying. I don't do things like that. Genuinely hoping we can finish in the top four, and then if we get the show back on the road in the next game against Arsenal, I can't see why we wouldn't finish in the top four...but let's see where we're at in May."

But in addition to the team's results, Cole speaks with respect and admiration for another Manchester United star, Marcus Rashford. An outstanding player but most importantly, someone who is doing a tremendous amount of work to help underprivileged children around the U.K., making sure they have enough to eat in schools and after-school programs. "What he's done has been brilliant. I don't think it should have taken someone like Marcus to have done this...but that's a testament to Marcus," says Cole. "It's unbelievable that such a young man can do such a thing."

Cole himself is no stranger to doing good work off the pitch. Alongside his friend Jason Roberts he works to help BAME (Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic) football communities across the UK and beyond. As a black personality in the game, Cole is too aware of the issues that continue to surface, from the long overdue spotlight placed on police brutality to other significant examples of racism in the game,. "It upsets me that we're still going through all this nonsense," says Cole, after taking a deep breath to gather his thoughts. "It continues to brush under the carpet then it comes up again….and you have to address it head on. The more you try and fret around the edges, the more it's going to rear its head."

If Cole is philosophical about his answer it's because he has had time to reflect on the things that truly matter. In 2017, Cole had a kidney transplant as a result of a serious virus he contracted two years earlier in Vietnam when he was serving as Manchester United ambassador. The after effects of the transplant have taken a lot out of him, both psychologically and physically, and with the lockdown laws in the U.K, he'll be the first to admit it's been difficult. But Cole is a fighter and like his playing days, to him, it's all about facing adversity head on. Day by day. Step by step. He's an inspiration and a true example of what strength is.

Since the transplant, things have been difficult as Cole explained to Donald McRae last year for The Guardian. ""I'm still here. That's the most important thing. But people don't understand what you go through with this illness. They look at a transplant patient and say: 'You're OK. You look really well.' Externally that can be true," said Cole in the piece. "But, internally, many things are going on. You're dealing with the medication and your moods. I've been very fortunate I'm never angry about it."

What's notable about our conversation is that this is true. When talking to him, it's so obvious how Cole is not a loud person. He's not aggressive nor is he vengeful. He is a deep thinker, extremely smart and realistic about what he can and cannot control.

"When I was young, my mom and dad used to say to me, 'you got to learn how to walk before you can run,' and when you're young you're naturally very ignorant and you say, 'no, no, no. I can run before I can walk.' But it's not until you find yourself in certain situations that you realize all the things that your parents said to you when you were younger, seem to rear their head. At some stage in life. It comes at full circle and you face the truth," says Cole. "So I try to take every day as it comes. There's good, there's bad, there's indifferent, but my mentality is just to keep going. I've had certain individuals let you down along the way but it's how you deal with it, you have to deal first and foremost by yourself before anybody else can help you with anything."

Cole, one of the most lethal players the Premier League has ever seen, walks on a new path now, one that helps him deal with life after the transplant and the age of COVID-19. In addition to his work with BAME communities, he works with his foundation, The Andy Cole Fund, part of Kidney Research UK's plans to raise money that goes towards research into transplants and the best ways to support patients' mental health and wellbeing.

Now it's all about post football life, and parenthood. Football may have given him a glorious career but watching his son - Motherwell's Devante Cole - score instead of him offers him way more joy these days. "I'm just a proud dad at the end of the day," he says. 'I had to post his goal on my Instagram to show I'm still a punter but I'm just a proud dad. Don't worry about what I've achieved, worry about what my son is doing right now."

For now, Andy Cole will continue to take it step by step, day by day and remind us that courage comes in many forms. Often, in the most simplest of ways.

"Mentally it's tough. Physically it's tough. I'm not quite sure where I'm trying to get to but when I get there I'll let everybody know."