Ryan Giggs will not lead Wales at this summer's Euros after he was charged with assaulting two women and controlling or coercive behavior.

The former Manchester United man will at a Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court before the end of this month and the Welsh FA have confirmed that the 47-year-old will not be back as coach for the time being.

"The Football Association of Wales has noted the decision of The Crown Prosecution Service to proceed with charging Ryan Giggs, the Men's National Team Manager," read an official statement.

"In light of this decision, the FAW can confirm that Robert Page will assume the role of Cymru Men's National Team manager for this summer's EURO 2020 tournament and will be assisted by Albert Stuivenberg.

"An FAW Board meeting will be convened to discuss these developments and its impact on the Association and the National Team. The FAW will not be making any further comment at this current time."

Giggs is accused of actual bodily harm last November, an additional charge of coercive and controlling behavior between December 2017-November 2020 and he has also been charged with the common assault of a woman in her 20s during the same alleged incident.