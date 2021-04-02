International football is done and dusted. The Premier League is back and there is plenty to play for.

Admittedly the title is not really up for grabs – barring the most extraordinary collapse from pacesetters Manchester City – and two of the bottom three are surely destined for the Championship with Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion 14 and 10 points from safety respectively. But there are still plenty of teams who cannot take their survival for granted with 18th placed Fulham within three wins of five teams. They have eight games in which to get them but most of the league have nine or 10 matches still to play.

That means there are plenty of fixtures that could determine who is relegated, who qualifies for Europe and plenty more. We've picked some of the most significant, ranked chronologically from now to the end of the season, below…

1. Arsenal vs. Liverpool (April 3)

Both clubs are going to require a significant reversal in fortunes if they are to secure European football through their league finish next season and they meet at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday in a match where a draw does not really suit either sides' needs. For Arsenal a top five finish is realistically the longest of long shots but a win over the reigning champions might give them cause to believe.

Liverpool rallied from losses to Chelsea and Fulham by beating RB Leipzig and Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break. Restoring Fabinho to midfield looks to have restored some steel to this side but Jurgen Klopp's men still have a five point gap to make up on fourth.

2. Southampton vs. Burnley (April 4)

Quietly Southampton have been slipping into the Premier League's relegation battle, their first game back from the international break could go a long way to setting the mood for the remainder of their season. Win and they have 36 points and would probably only need one more win from eight games to be confident of survival. A 10th defeat in 12 top flight games, however, and the sharks will suddenly be circling around them with Newcastle, Brighton and Fulham believing they can drag Ralph Hasenhuttl's team into the mix.

The stakes are no less high for Burnley, who would leapfrog Southampton and reach that 36 point marker themselves should they win. With a relatively favorable run-in and form on their side, Sean Dyche's side might have cause to believe they have done enough if they leave St. Mary's with three points on Sunday.

3. Fulham vs. Wolves (April 9)

While their win over Liverpool offered Fulham real hope of survival, a 2-1 home loss to Leeds threatens to be a hammer blow for the Cottagers as they look to clamber out of the relegation zone having played a game more than Newcastle and Brighton. Their relegation is certainly not a fait accompli but their first two games after the resumption of the Premier League could go a long way to determining their fate, particularly a home game against struggling Wolves. These are the sort of games that determine whether a team survives or not.

4. Tottenham vs. Manchester United (April 11)

For all the questions over Jose Mourinho's future it is worth noting that Spurs return from the international break just three points off the top four. They may not have the momentum of Chelsea but they do have a caliber of players capable of turning things around. Whether their manager can unleash them in the most effective way remains up for debate and games like the visit of Manchester United could go some way to dictating the mood of a fanbase that is growing increasingly restless over a pragmatic style that is not bringing results.

5. Burnley vs. Newcastle United (April 11)

A pivotal "six pointer" in the relegation battle, this could be the match where Burnley stretch clear of the chasing pack or when Newcastle drag them back into the mire. Coming in the same weekend when Fulham have a winnable game against Wolves and Brighton face a tough trip to Manchester United, these could be the fixtures around which the fight to avoid 18th pivots.

For their part, the Clarets have won only one of six meetings with Newcastle whilst Steve Bruce's side have tended to raise themselves for these do or die contests in his tenure. Still going to Turf Moor is an extremely tough task with only the two Manchester clubs and Bournemouth having won in Lancashire since November.

6. West Ham vs. Chelsea (April 24)

A London derby with a top four spot on the line is a familiar sight at this stage of the Premier League season, it is just that West Ham are not usually one of the London teams in that mix. At times their strong form has been pointed to as an example of how this season is a bizarre departure from the norm and while there may be unrepeatable factors that have aided their rise -- perhaps even the absence of fans from all stadia making more games feel like they are taking place in the London Stadium -- it is also the case that David Moyes' side are living up to their lofty fifth place position.

Since Christmas they have the league's third-highest expected goals tally and its fourth-lowest for opponent expected goals. As Arsenal can attest, there is sufficient quality in this team to blow away teams that do not pay close attention. You would not argue that that is a problem Thomas Tuchel's men suffer, but they will still need to be at their very best if they are to hold off a West Ham side that have utterly earned the right to sit among the division's best.

7. Sheffield United vs. Brighton (April 24)

Of all those at the bottom end of the table, Brighton might just have the toughest run in. Six of their nine games see them face teams in the Premier League's top half but a trip to Bramall Lane kicks off a three-match run where they face opponents nearer to them in the table. Everything about their underlying metrics this season has screamed out that Graham Potter's side have the quality to quite comfortably beat teams like Sheffield United. They began to show that before the international break with two crucial wins but a tough run of games before this one means it may be back to square one in Yorkshire.

8. Manchester United vs. Liverpool (May 1)

Not just one of the biggest matches wherever it falls in the season, this game could be decisive to Liverpool's top four hopes. Aside from trips to the Emirates Stadium and Old Trafford their fixture calendar is relatively favorable and an unlikely top four bid could seem altogether more plausible if they win their two toughest road games.

One would assume by this stage of the season United will already be assured of their top four berth and if they get through their tie with Granada they will have a Europa League semi-final to consider. Could Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feel compelled to weaken his Premier League team and in so doing enhance Liverpool's chances of a top four finish?

9. Manchester City vs. Chelsea (May 8)

Of course there are all sorts of potential dates where Manchester City's coronation could arrive but as things stand – and it would necessitate Manchester United winning every league game over the next month – it will be the visit of Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium that serves as the table-toppers first opportunity to officially confirm their status as the best team in England.

Even if the title is not on the line come May 8 there could be plenty of other cause for intrigue in this game. After all both Manchester City and Chelsea will believe it is eminently within their ability to win their Champions League quarter-finals and semis. Could this be a preview of an all-English clash in Istanbul later in May?

10. Fulham vs. Newcastle United (May 23)

There are of course plenty of points left to play for between now and the final weekend of the season but who would bet against Craven Cottage hosting the ultimate fight against the drop, potentially with 6,000-odd fans roaring on the home team. Newcastle arguably have a more hospitable run in but frankly on occasion this season have performed to a level that would scarcely pass muster in the Championship. As discussed above, Fulham have proven they have the quality to perform in the Premier League, it is just that their woeful start to the season has had them playing catch up. The final day of the season could be the moment when they slip into safety.