If he didn't already, Mauricio Pochettino knows what he has gotten himself into now. In his first press conference, the new head coach spoke of leading Manchester United to a "different place."

Oh, the places they might go if the first 15 minutes of Pochettino's tenure set the tone for the months ahead. Deepdale, Fratton Park, Ashton Gate. As United's defense buckled under Liverpool's ferocity, you really could convince yourself this was a team that might be at serious risk of relegation, a perpetual-motion machine turning bad vibes into worse performances. Losing to Liverpool away from home isn't a disaster; losing 4-0 after a 15th-minute red card is another matter entirely.

The table might have said otherwise, but there was not that much cause for anxiety when Michael Carrick was sacked and Pochettino appointed. For starters, they had appointed a coach with Premier League experience whose least successful postings over his coaching career have been the ones where he has delivered to expectations. That they did not go down the Igor Tudor route was probably enough to ensure United won't risk doing a Spurs.

The fixes seemed too straightforward: a better shape out of possession, cutting their diet of spray-and-pray shots. The analytics profile looked perfectly adequate at a stage of the season when expected goals is more predictive than goals and points. United were as near to dead average a Premier League team as you'd find. Eventually this would all have to bottom out.

And then Matthijs de Ligt started playing like a man who hadn't started a Premier League game in a year, moving like Jason Duval on his neighbor's mobility scooter. Leny Yoro made the mistake of a young center back who has been learning all the wrong habits, affording Alexander Isak just enough contact to allow him to go down and earn his team 82 minutes with a man advantage. Giving up a penalty and only getting a yellow might have been the better option for Yoro, even if it had allowed Isak to score another. The path the youngster took looked all the worse when Dominik Szoboszlai larruped in a free kick.

When Rio Ngumoha blew past Diogo Dalot and cut back for Florian Wirtz to acrobatically convert, it was game over. There was nothing for Pochettino to instill in this United team, nothing to be done but delay the inevitable shellacking.

Perhaps it speaks well of United's new coach that he swiftly understood his initial adjustment to the red card -- Patrick Dorgu dropping back to left back from the wing -- would be insufficient. On came Harry Maguire to marshal a back five. The bleeding was at least stemmed for a while before Ngumoha and Victor Munoz took the scoreline to 4-0 in the final 25 minutes. That that felt like a qualified success says everything about the humiliation United inflict on themselves when they rock up at Anfield.

Can Mauricio Pochettino replicate hallmark intensity he brought to USMNT with Manchester United? James Benge

United may be no wiser as to what Pochettino can do for them, but Pochettino will have a much clearer sense of how little some of these players can do for him. Lisandro Martinez was as cumbersome at left back as he has been in central defense this season, his limbs all at odds with each other as Bradley Barcola rushed by him to square for Ngumoha to score the third. He was not the only one eating dust when Liverpool got running. How could he be? The worst defensive record in Europe's top five leagues has to be a team effort.

Youri Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo are no quicker in a Pochettino midfield than they were in Carrick's. De Ligt is going to need a long run of games to play himself back into form, but even then he does not have the athletic profile for a Premier League defender in the age of verticality. Nor do Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui, Luke Shaw and Ayden Heaven. Perhaps there were moments at Anfield this afternoon where Pochettino found himself longing for Tim Ream, not for his composure and consistency, but for his burst across six yards.

He will have to get new defenders in January. Midfielders wouldn't go amiss either, even after all that cash that was splashed on Tielemans, Carlos Baleba and Andrey Santos, who can safely assume he has left Pochettino quite unimpressed given that he was unused when United could really have used a ball-winning midfielder.



"Don't worry about a thing," chanted those hardy few United fans who had waited out the final whistle. Come the end of the season, their optimism will probably be vindicated -- an average team that has appointed an above-average coach should be able to address a position less perilous than it seems. Every little thing should be all right. And yet there is a path ahead of United that really could take them to dark and dangerous places. Pochettino must now steer his club in another direction.