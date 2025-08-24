Despite the start to the Premier League season not bringing Manchester United three points, ripping off 22 shots at home facing Arsenal will give Ruben Amorim hope that his squad is ready to turn the corner this season. They'll now need to turn that into results in an away trip facing Fulham on Sunday. After debuting from the bench, new signing Benjamin Sesko could also get his first start as a new look United is coming into view.

How to watch Fulham vs. Manchester United, odds

But despite those shots facing the Gunners being a step in the right direction, fewer shots in better positions will lead to an improved attack. Eight of United's shots were blocked facing Arsenal, while a further seven came from outside the box. Low percentage shots can keep a team honest, but when facing an organized side, ball movement and timely runs are needed to break a team down.

There are positives to take from facing Arsenal, especially that new signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo took nine of those shots between them, while the midfield were also able to maintain possession, but one area that needs major improvement is at keeper. With Andre Onana unavailable, Altay Bayindir started, facing only three shots on goal, but flapping at a ball on a corner kick, Bayindir's error was a costly one.

This is one of the reasons why United are linked to Paris Saint-Germain keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. It has been a process building the squad in Amroim's image, but the signings made under him are proving their worth. Patrick Dorgu was everywhere to push the attack and defense forward, captain Bruno Fernandes paced the attack, and if Sesko hits, this could be a top-half squad.

Questions will need to be answered to prove that United can take the next step as a club, but defeating Fulham would be a step in the right direction. Both are clubs that will be competing for similar honors this season, and if United can take care of business facing squads around them in the table, they won't be anywhere near the relegation zone around December again. Prove that they can get goals from the new look attack, and challenging for the top seven could be on as Newcastle United and Aston Villa have taken steps back this season. But it all begins with a win at Craven Cottage because this journey has to be taken one step at a time.