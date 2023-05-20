In Erik ten Hag's inaugural season in charge, Manchester United only need one more point or a loss by Liverpool to qualify for the Champions League following a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. They came close to qualifying but Roberto Firmino is ensuring that his final season with Liverpool is a memorable one, scoring a late equalizer to draw Aston Villa and keep the Reds in contention.

Liverpool were able to keep their 10-match unbeaten run going to push United as long as possible. Level on 69 points, Manchester United and Newcastle United are both at risk of being caught by Liverpool but Newcastle United's superior goal difference should be enough to keep them in third place. Arsenal and Manchester City are the only Premier League teams to have officially qualified for Champions League next season.

Premier League top five

Place Team Name MP W D L GD P 1 Manchester City 35 27 4 4 61 85 2 Arsenal 36 25 6 5 41 81 3 Newcastle United 36 19 12 5 35 69 4 Manchester United 36 21 6 9 11 69 5 Liverpool 37 19 9 9 28 66

An excellent goal from Casemiro was the difference for the Red Devils versus Bournemouth as the Brazilian has been quite a contributor since joining from Real Madrid with three goals and three assists to fill a much-needed void at defensive midfielder.

Champions League qualification felt unlikely after the Red Devils opened the season with losses to Brighton and Brentford but those turned out to be signs of how good the duo were rather than something showing United's demise. Now on the doorstep of returning to Champions League after a year-long absence, credit must go to ten Hag who was able to oversee Cristiano Ronaldo's contract being terminated after the World Cup while keeping his team's focus on the task at hand of making the top four as well as Mason Greenwood's suspension from the team. Injuries to Raphael Varane, Marcus Rashford, and Lisandro Martinez haven't slowed the team down either.

Champions League qualification scenarios

With a win or draw over Chelsea on Thursday: Manchester United will qualify for Champions League if they get a draw or win against the Blues this Thursday. Liverpool won't be eliminated yet if Newcastle United lose to Leicester on Monday, but it will be a tough road for the Reds.

With a loss against Chelsea: Qualification will go to the final day of the season. Liverpool would still need a United loss versus Fulham on the final day but due to the Reds having a superior goal difference, if United loses their next two games and Liverpool defeat Southampton, that will be enough to see Jurgen Klopp pull off an unlikely return to Champions League soccer.

Newcastle United drops out of Champions League if: United defeats Chelsea and Fulham, Newcastle lose out versus Leicester City and Chelsea while Liverpool defeat Southampton while overturning a seven-goal Newcastle advantage in goal difference. It's safe to say that Newcastle appear to be safe.