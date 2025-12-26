It's a battle for Manchester United to stay healthy during the festive season as their push for a European place in the Premier League is hitting a speed bump. Facing Aston Villa, United suffered their first loss in four matches, and it was a costly one as midfielder Bruno Fernandes left with an injury. While manager Ruben Amorim wouldn't put a timescale on how long Fernandes will be out, missing any time is already too much for United, given their absences.

How to watch Manchester United vs. Newcastle United, odds

Date : Friday, Dec. 26 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Friday, Dec. 26 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England TV: USA

USA Odds: Manchester United +160; Draw +260; Newcastle United +160

Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbuemo are unavailable for the foreseeable future while on international duty for the Africa Cup of Nations, and midfielder Kobbie Mainoo also missed the Villa match due to a calf issue. With a shoestring squad and a tight group of teams in midtable, any dropped points during the festive period could prove to be costly for Manchester United.

It'll be even tougher with Newcastle United being one of the teams looking to catch them in the league. Eddie Howe's Magpies have struggled to string together wins despite their Champions League form and sit 11th in the league entering match day 18. But with Yoan Wissa finally back to full health and Nick Woltemade finding the back of the net, they'll officially have their first choice strike force for looking to take down United. Newcastle may be six points off a European spot, but with matches coming thick and fast, this is when teams can quickly make up ground.

With only one win so far in December, the time is now for Newcastle's form to turn around, as defensively, they've been one of the best teams in the league. Despite allowing six goals in December, only Arsenal has a better expected goals against than Newcastle's 3.83. The Magpies have only allowed 10 shots on goal in their four games this mont,h and with United's attacking woes, this is a match where the defense should shine yet again.

If things don't start turning around soon, that's where, despite Champions League success and winning the EFL Cup last season to end a lengthy trophy drought, questions will begin to circle around if more change is needed at St. James' Park with the January transfer window opening soon. It's hard to call matches a must win at this stage of the season, but given the table, it's a match that neither side can afford to lose.