Manchester United owner Joel Glazer sent an open letter to supporters in response to discussions that happened in the club's Fan Forums about how the incredibly strained relationship between ownership and fans can be mended -- or at least pushed in that direction. While there are a couple tidbits of things Glazer acknowledges the club "should" do, the letter mostly includes vague platitudes about passion for the club, and acknowledgments that the fans have emotions.

Here is the letter in its entirety through screenshots.

The portion that likely seems of most interest to fans themselves would be the one that opens the possibility of part-fan ownership of Manchester United. Glazer says he wants to "accelerate" discussions with the club's Supporters' Trust "to enhance associated fan consultation."

"I can assure you that we will willingly and openly engage in the review, with the aim of putting fans at the heart of the game and ensuring their interests are advanced and protected," he writes.

Additionally, ownership acknowledges that investment in the club needs to increase, with the focus on club facilities. Of course, there's also yet another apology for the club's involvement in the ill-fated European Super League.

This letter is also yet another piece of the aftermath that came in the wake of public backlash before, during and after the collapse of the ESL. Supporter protested the Glazers as recently as this past weekend, when some United fans even stormed the pitch at Old Trafford prior to the club's match against Liverpool, which was later postponed as a result.

The Supporters' Trust, in turn, responded to Glazers's letter saying that the response could be a sign of positive change in the club's direction "in theory - and we emphasize in theory only." The rest of the response boils down to a we'll-believe-it-when-we-see-it mindset, adding that issues of communication between club and supporters goes beyond the ESL.

"Through all this, our goals remain the same and as set out in the Open Letter to Joel Glazer," the group writers. "We want a new Manchester United, with a meaningful shareholding for supporters and a meaningful say in key areas. This is our objective, and there will be no let up until we get there."