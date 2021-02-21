Manchester United are back up to second place in the Premier League after a well-deserved 3-1 win over Newcastle United on Saturday at Old Trafford. The Red Devils went ahead on the half-hour mark before conceding six minutes later. Two goals in 20 minutes in the second half put this one away to cap off a fine week for the team.

But how did each Manchester United player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

GK - David de Gea

There was nothing he could do on the goal, but otherwise he took care of everything that came his way. He led, he played clean, and he made no blunders.

Rating: 6

DEF - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Not all that convincing in his challenges, but he was good enough. He won most of his duels.

Rating: 5

DEF - Victor Lindelof

Had a few clearances and recoveries, but most of the action seemed to go the other way. He did have some key clearances.

Rating: 6

DEF - Harry Maguire

Did well to get forward and play Rashford before the goal, but his poor clearance helped Newcastle get theirs. Was key in recovering the ball, dominated for the most part in the air and helped eliminate plenty of danger.

Rating: 6

DEF - Luke Shaw

Solid at both ends. His passing was also very sharp. His positioning improved in the second half, and he was always quick to find space to receive the ball.

Rating: 6

MID - Fred

Could have reacted quicker on the opener, but in attack he did his job. His passing was on, he managed a couple shots as well and created a chance. He did exactly what is asked of his role.

Rating: 6

MID - Nemanja Matic

Super sharp with the ball at his feet, helping to create a goal with a little good fortune. Completed over 94 percent of his passes in the final third.

Rating: 7

MID - Daniel James

Always looked a step quicker than his defenders and was rewarded with the winning goal, taking his time to put it away with class. His delivery wasn't all that great, but he made a huge impact in a rare start.

Rating: 7

MID - Bruno Fernandes

The team's best player, as usual. Scored from the penalty spot, got an assist and was a constant threat both on goal or setting up a teammate.

Rating: 8

FWD - Marcus Rashford

A very fine solo goal to open the scoring, using a fierce shot to the far post to sneak one by the goalkeeper. Other than that, he didn't get a chance to do much.

Rating: 7

FWD - Anthony Martial

Not that you are relying on him for defense, but his play on Newcastle's opener was questionable. In attack, he only had one shot. Just not his day, failing to find the space behind the backline.

Rating: 4

SUB - Mason Greenwood

Got 20 minutes and wasn't all that involved in the attack. He did have a shot but barely saw the ball.

Rating: N/A

SUB - Shola Shoretire

Last time-wasting sub, but a notable appearance as it marked the first-team debut for the 17-year-old. Rating: N/A

MANAGER - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

United were clearly the sharper team, though this one should have been put away earlier. James repaid him for the start, and he was smart to take off Martial, though earlier would have probably been better. But it's a huge win that puts them back into second.

Rating: 7