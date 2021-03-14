Manchester United appear to have a Champions League spot nearly wrapped up after a 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday that gives the Red Devils a nine-point cushion in the Premier League table over fifth place. The second-place Red Devils weren't as sharp as they were in the impressive 2-0 win over Manchester City last week, but they did just enough in a match that was open until the end.

Here's how the United players performed in this one.

Manchester United player ratings

Dean Henderson

Didn't even have to make one safe. Had to just deal with two of 19 crosses. He was a spectator for most of the night.

Rating: 5

Luke Shaw

Led the team in recoveries and tackles, continuing a fine run of form. He has become that player everybody thought he could, while also becoming a key part of this team's future. Hardly put in a wrong foot.

Rating: 8

Victor Lindelof

Positioned himself well, was decent in the air and cleared danger out quickly. Wasn't nearly as busy as his partner.

Rating: 6

Harry Maguire

A strong performance from the England center-back. Had 17 clearances, recovered the ball well and was close to dominant in the air. He timed tackles very well, including blocking a good chance in the second half.

Rating: 8

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

A confident showing from him. Was perfect in his tackling, timed his challenges well and almost had an assist with a smart pass to Bruno Fernandes. Really good going forward.

Rating: 8

Fred

Sat deep and completed 93.5 percent of his passes, while creating a chance. Didn't have to be too involved defensively as United dominated possession for the majority of the match.

Rating: 7

Scott McTominay

Will feel like the goal (credited as an own goal to West Ham's Craig Dawson) should have been his. But he should get credit for it. His passing was also near perfect, completing 96.9 percent of his passes.

Rating: 7

Bruno Fernandes

He was everywhere. Created five chances himself, had four shots and came close to scoring in the second half. Just so technical and creative.

Rating: 7.5

Daniel James

Hardly saw the ball. Only the goalkeeper saw it less than him. Didn't have the chance to create or try and score. Quiet.

Rating: 4

Mason Greenwood

A positive display. Looked sharp in his creation, and he also had five shots, rocking one off the post late. He was a threat every time he touched the ball.

Rating: 6

Marcus Rashford

The most threatening Red Devil. Should have had a goal his own. Didn't generate much in terms of setting up his other teammates, but he gave the Hammers serious problems.

Rating: 7

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

He'll take that. It wasn't pretty, but United deserved to win. The defense continues to deliver, and Bruno Fernandes continues to transform into a superstar. This win could wrap up their spot in the Champions League next season, but there is still plenty to play for.

Rating: 7