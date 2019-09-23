Manchester United reassures fans of club's focus on 'competing for and winning trophies' after loss to West Ham

That huge win over Chelsea to start the Premier League season feels like it was years ago at this point for Manchester United. The Red Devils and have been cold as ice since then, struggling to secure consistent results. A 1-0 win over Astana in the Europa League is unimpressive enough, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team followed that up with a 2-0 loss at West Ham on Sunday where the team was without Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and any attacking identity. To make matters worse, Marcus Rashford was taken off due to injury.

The recent run for United resulted a team spokesperson to issue a statement about the condition of the club:

"Everyone at the club, from the owners down, is focused on competing for and winning trophies at the highest level," a United spokesman said, according to The Mirror. "To do that we have invested heavily in the playing squad and will continue to do so.

"At the same time, the exciting pool of talent coming through from our youth and academy sections is a result of increased investment in this area over the last five years. It's important to note that while our successful commercial operation helps drive that investment, the priority is the focus on achieving success on the pitch.

"Similarly, it is worth noting that we are not looking at or buying players based on their commercial appeal. We agree that recruitment is critical. We are committed to getting this right and there has been huge investment in this area to put our recruitment department into a position to be able to deliver the manager the players he wants. This process is significantly more effective than four or five years ago."

This comes while former manager Jose Mourinho has suggested that United is worse than it was under him just a week before a big-time clash against Arsenal, which you can see on fuboTV (Try for free).

The truth is, while United has made some quality signings like Harry Maguire, they've also missed on a ton. Paul Pogba hasn't been consistent, Fred is nothing more than a bench player, Alexis Sanchez is already gone, and the list goes on. This past summer, they sold striker Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan and didn't replace him. If you haven't checked, Lukaku has been on fire.

If you have to send out a statement to your fans to explain the goals of the club, that tells you everything you need to know. While there is a ton of talent coming up the ranks, that's not what the fans want to hear. In the Premier League, it's not about what is to come, it's about right now. And as this moment, United isn't playing better than a mid-table club.