Manchester United defeated AS Roma 6-2 in the first-leg of the Europa League semifinals in Old Trafford on Thursday. The Red Devils cranked up the goals in the second half after trailing 2-1 during the first half as Pellegrini and Edin Dzeko recorded goals for Roma. Bruno Fernandes and Edison Cavini each scored twice for the Red Devils, as Paul Pogba, and Mason Greenwood added to the scoreline before the night was over.
Let's take a look at some player and manger ratings from the match
AS Roma player ratings
|NAME
|MINUTES
|PERFORMANCE
|RATING
Pau López (GK)
28
Faced early pressure in the first half and failed to make the save after coming off his line on Bruno Fernandes' goal. Was subbed out in the 28th minute with a shoulder injury.
5
Chris Smalling (DEF)
90
Early efforts on the backline in front of the backup keeper went to waste after fouling Cavani in the box and conceding a penalty to continue the bleeding for Roma.
4
Bryan Cristante (DEF)
90
Rough first half as he was unable to track Fernandes on the early opening goal, only got worse as the second half went on.
4
Ibañez (DEF)
90
Made an early effort to get involved in transitions, but faded as the game went on and the goals piled up.
4
Rick Karsdorp (MID)
90
Active on the wing. Earned a penalty kick but needed to provide better service when the ball found him in the wing. Struggled to help control the mid in the second half.
6
Jordan Veretout (MID)
5
Picked up an injury and was subbed out in the fifth minute.
N/A
Amadou Diawara (MID)
90
Strong during the early stages and applied limited space in the middle of the park as the team held an early lead. Struggled with United's pressure as the match went on.
5
Leonardo Spinazzola (MID)
37
Good off-ball movement to create opportunities and expose space on the counter. Subbed off in the first half due to injury.
5
Lorenzo Pellegrini (FWD) ⚽
90
Provided good movement off the ball and converted the equalizing penalty and assisted on Dzeko's goal.
6
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (FWD)
90
Had good combination play up top, linked up with Pellegrini to set up Dzeko's goal.
5.5
Edin Džeko (FWD) ⚽
90
Scored a go-ahead goal in the 33rd minute for Roma and provided defensive coverage to close out the first half. Wasn't targeted in the second half.
6
|SUBS
|REPLACED
|PERFORMANCE
|RATING
Gonzalo Villar (MID)
Veretout
Subbed into the match in the fifth minute, slotted in well during there first half but struggled to contain United's attack in the second half.
4
Antonio Mirante (GK)
Lopez
|Replaced Pau Lopez in the 28th minute, conceded an early goal in the second half and wasn't given much support after. Absolute rough day at the office.
4
Bruno Peres (DEF)
Spinazzola
Subbed in the 37th minute for Spinazzola, good movement off the ball but did little to impact the game.
5
|MANAGER
|SUBS USED
|PERFORMANCE
|RATING
Paulo Fonseca
3
They were the underdogs heading into the match, and his starting XI featured several rotations from previous Serie A games that ultimately didn't pay off. Forced to make three substitutions early in the first half, and could do little to change the bloodbath that occurred in the second half.
5
Manchester United player ratings
|NAME
|MINUTES
|PERFORMANCE
|RATING
David De Gea (GK)
|90
Questionable on Dzeko's goal and continues to put up little resistance when it comes to penalties, but was relatively untroubled after that.
6
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (DEF)
|90
Should hold some responsibility on the second goal as Henrikh Mkhitaryan exploited the space, but then enjoyed a calmer second half.
6
Victor Lindelof (DEF)
|90
Like De Gea and Wan-Bissaka, he contributed towards the defensive wobbles as Roma drew early blood before stabilizing as the game wore on.
6
Harry Maguire (DEF)
|90
Another who will face questioning on Dzeko's goal, but it matters little after United's attackers ran riot at the other end.
6
Luke Shaw (DEF)
|90
Arguably pushed on the most after Roma's goals and was a regular attacking threat on United's left side.
7
Scott McTominay (MID)
|90
Grew into the game the longer it went on as he seeks to rediscover his form from a few months ago.
6
Fred (MID)
|83
Like McTominay, not particularly outstanding and he also lost the ball in the build-up to Roma's penalty and was caught static once or twice.
6
Bruno Fernandes (MID) ⚽⚽
|90
Two goals and laid on two more as he got back to his terrific form of old with a well-taken finish, and assists for Cavani and Pogba.
9
|Paul Pogba (MID) ⚽
|90
|Started well and was involved in the build-up to the opener, switched off a bit and then came on strong in the second half and deserved his goal.
|8
Marcus Rashford (FWD)
|76
Subdued, despite the goal fest that was happening around him, and perhaps should have been withdrawn before he actually was.
5
Edinson Cavani (FWD) ⚽⚽
|90
Provided for Fernandes and Greenwood on top of two goals for himself which were key in equalizing and then going in front.
9
|SUBSTITUTES
|REPLACED
|PERFORMANCE
|RATING
Mason Greenwood (FWD) ⚽
|Rashford
Added legs to the attack and grabbed himself a goal.
7
Nemanja Matic (MID)
|Fred
Was added to the midfield to ensure that Roma did not get any other away goals.
6
Juan Mata (MID)
|Fernandes
Not given long enough to truly impact the game.
N/A
|MANAGER
|SUBS USED
|PERFORMANCE
|RATING
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
|Three
Ultimately got his selections right, even if it looked in doubt as Roma fought back and went ahead, while he also made a number of smart changes.
8