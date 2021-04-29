NAME MINUTES PERFORMANCE RATING

Pau López (GK) 28 Faced early pressure in the first half and failed to make the save after coming off his line on Bruno Fernandes' goal. Was subbed out in the 28th minute with a shoulder injury. 5

Chris Smalling (DEF) 90 Early efforts on the backline in front of the backup keeper went to waste after fouling Cavani in the box and conceding a penalty to continue the bleeding for Roma. 4

Bryan Cristante (DEF) 90 Rough first half as he was unable to track Fernandes on the early opening goal, only got worse as the second half went on. 4

Ibañez (DEF) 90 Made an early effort to get involved in transitions, but faded as the game went on and the goals piled up. 4

Rick Karsdorp (MID) 90 Active on the wing. Earned a penalty kick but needed to provide better service when the ball found him in the wing. Struggled to help control the mid in the second half. 6

Jordan Veretout (MID) 5 Picked up an injury and was subbed out in the fifth minute. N/A

Amadou Diawara (MID) 90 Strong during the early stages and applied limited space in the middle of the park as the team held an early lead. Struggled with United's pressure as the match went on. 5

Leonardo Spinazzola (MID) 37 Good off-ball movement to create opportunities and expose space on the counter. Subbed off in the first half due to injury. 5

Lorenzo Pellegrini (FWD) ⚽ 90 Provided good movement off the ball and converted the equalizing penalty and assisted on Dzeko's goal. 6

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (FWD) 90 Had good combination play up top, linked up with Pellegrini to set up Dzeko's goal. 5.5

Edin Džeko (FWD) ⚽ 90 Scored a go-ahead goal in the 33rd minute for Roma and provided defensive coverage to close out the first half. Wasn't targeted in the second half. 6

SUBS REPLACED PERFORMANCE RATING

Gonzalo Villar (MID) Veretout Subbed into the match in the fifth minute, slotted in well during there first half but struggled to contain United's attack in the second half. 4

Antonio Mirante (GK) Lopez Replaced Pau Lopez in the 28th minute, conceded an early goal in the second half and wasn't given much support after. Absolute rough day at the office.

4

Bruno Peres (DEF) Spinazzola Subbed in the 37th minute for Spinazzola, good movement off the ball but did little to impact the game. 5

MANAGER SUBS USED PERFORMANCE RATING