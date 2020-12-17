Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has been charged with misconduct by the English Football Association (FA) after an Instagram post he made on Nov. 29.

Cavani commented in reply to a post from a fan after he had scored two and assisted one in his side's 3-2 win over Southampton, using a racially offensive term. The striker deleted the post soon after and apologised the following day.

In response to the charge, Manchester United insisted there had been no malice in Cavani's use of the word, which has a different connotation in his native Uruguay.

Should the charge, with the FA allege to be an aggravated breach, be upheld Cavani faces a ban of up to three matches.

The FA said in a statement: "Edinson Cavani has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post on Thursday 29 November 2020.

"It is alleged that, contrary to FA Rule E3.1, a comment posted on the Manchester United FC player's Instagram page was insulting and/or abusive and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.

"It is further alleged that the comment constitutes an "Aggravated Breach", which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race and/or ethnic origin."

Manchester United said they and their players are "fully committed to the fight against racism" and that they would continue to work with the FA and other organisations to support anti-racism endeavours.

"Edinson and the club were clear that there was absolutely no malicious intent behind the message, which he deleted and apologised for, as soon as he was informed that it could have been misconstrued," United's statement added.

Cavani has until Jan. 4 to respond to the charge.