Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku carted off, given oxygen after head-on-head collision

Manchester United star striker Romelu Lukaku was carted off the field on Saturday in the match against Southampton after a head-on-head collision, needing an oxygen mask as a result. The Belgian collided with Wesley Hoedt on a 50-50 ball in the first half and couldn't get up.

Take a look:

Here he is being carted off:

That impact didn't look all that bad, but evidently something went wrong. He may have gotten a big blow to the back of the head, but his status is still not yet known. As of half time, Manchester United had not announced what the player's status was. More to come on this story as it develops.