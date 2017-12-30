Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku carted off, given oxygen after head-on-head collision
The star striker went out in the first half
Manchester United star striker Romelu Lukaku was carted off the field on Saturday in the match against Southampton after a head-on-head collision, needing an oxygen mask as a result. The Belgian collided with Wesley Hoedt on a 50-50 ball in the first half and couldn't get up.
Take a look:
Here he is being carted off:
That impact didn't look all that bad, but evidently something went wrong. He may have gotten a big blow to the back of the head, but his status is still not yet known. As of half time, Manchester United had not announced what the player's status was. More to come on this story as it develops.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Man. United vs. Southampton preview
The Red Devils are trying to stay firmly in second place
-
Liverpool vs. Leicester preview
The Reds are on fire in attack and go for a vital three points
-
WATCH: Chelsea scores amazing goal
This may just be the best goal of his life
-
World Cup star: Players called me N-word
The 17-year-old Liverpool striker opens up to The Guardian about pervasive racism in socce...
-
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace preview
The Gunners are four points out of fourth
-
Neymar reveals how career nearly ended
We were mere centimeters from losing one of soccer's brightest stars
Add a Comment