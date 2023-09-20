As Bayern Munich and Manchester United clash in the Champions League to kick off their campaigns (make sure to check out all the action, only on Paramount+), it's a reminder of what could have been, as Harry Kane will come up against one of his top suitors during the summer. While the Red Devils did end up signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta to fill their hole atop the attack, their start to the season does make one wonder if paying the money for Kane would have been the better option for right now. And, the Kane flirtation with United extended longer than a summer too. Former manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer telling the Athletic that he had wanted to sign Kane while he was in charge, but the budget for it wasn't there.

Currently 13th in the Premier League, United have only scored six goals in five matches, already losing three games. While it's a similar start to Erik ten Hag's first season in charge, which saw United finish third, while also making a deep Europa League run, rocky starts might be expected in a manager's first season at the helm, but not their second.

Hojlund had a back injury when he joined causing Marcus Rashford to open the season as the nine, where he struggled to make an impact. When Anthony Martial returned to fitness and Rashford moved back to the wing, things got better with him grabbing a goal and an assist, but at Bayern, Kane already has four goals and an assist in four appearances.

Kane spoke about his summer in a press conference leading up to the match.

"Obviously over the summer I know there were some talks between a few clubs in the background, but Bayern was a team I was really interested by and really excited by, so there weren't many other discussions," Kane said. "Once they came in, it was between them and Tottenham to talk, and the deal got done. My focus is on here, obviously Manchester United are a great club, a really big club as well, but I decided to come here and I'm really happy I have."

He's happy with the decision to have chosen Bayern and when looking at United off the pitch, there are plenty of reasons why Bayern is a better place to be at the moment. No one is on a leave of absence due to ongoing investigations, there is a clear path to at least one trophy, and he doesn't have to be unfairly singled out for performances like his England national teammate Harry Maguire.

"I think 'H' has come under some really unnecessary scrutiny," Kane said. "Probably been scapegoated a little bit in terms of the way the team has gone over recent times. He is a really good friend of mine, he's a great guy, a really hard working professional."

Leaving Tottenham, one of the main aims for Kane is to add trophies to his collection and the best place that he can do that is Bayern. While he would've made Manchester United a better team, none of the other things revolving around the club would've gone away no matter how many goals that he has scored. But also after backing his decision ahead of the match, it does add an extra incentive for Kane to score a goal or two against the Red Devils to show them what they missed out in in group stage play.

