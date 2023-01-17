Long linked with investing in Manchester United after dropping out of the running to purchase Chelsea, British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has officially entered the race to take over the Red Devils, according to Sky News. The club were put up for sale last November by the Glazer family, who also own the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The family has come under scrutiny for failing to properly reinvest in the club after years of poor performances, but there had been minimal suiters.

Ratcliffe's company Ineos, a chemical firm, announced the interest and has also confirmed to CBS Sports that they are formally in the process of attempting to invest in the club. The Glazers were initially interested in selling a minority stake but it's unknown how much of the team Ratcliffe will try to secure.

A lifelong Manchester United fan, Ratcliffe has been public about his interest. Ineos is also already involved in ownership through Ligue 1 side Nice and Swiss club FC Lausanne-Sport. Those links could pose an issue if two of the clubs were to qualify for Champions League but only if Ineos are the majority owner of two clubs that were to make it as multiple minority stakes are okay.

There's no better time to purchase United than now as Erik ten Hag has improved the on-field product and the team is on course to return to Champions League play. With proper investment during the summer, United can enter the conversation for Premier League title challengers.

Britain's richest man, Ratcliffe can bring serious investment, but there are other parties from Saudi Arabia and Qatar Sports Investments linked to other Premier League clubs, meaning there could be a lot of ownership movement ahead of the summer. With Liverpool also up for sale, Tottenham entertaining minority investment, and other global clubs in flux, plenty of changes could be on the horizon.

United sit fourth in the Premier League with 38 points, just one point behind second-place Manchester City, their rival who they beat 2-1 at the weekend.