Matheus Cunha figures prominently in Manchester United's list of targets as they plot to strengthen Ruben Amorim's attack this summer, according to CBS Sports sources.

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Cunha has been one of the Premier League's outstanding performers this season and has an $83.5 million release clause in his contract that can be activated in the summer. The Brazilian is expected to depart Molineux and has also been linked with a move to Arsenal and Chelsea.

Cunha has scored 14 goals in 28 Premier League games for relegation-threatened Wolves this season, six more than anyone in a United side that has struggled for goals all campaign long. Indeed, Amorim's side have scored 10 fewer than Wolves this season and occupy 14th place, above them by dint of their superior defensive record.

Adding goals to the side will be a top priority for United this summer, though how much they are able to invest in their frontline will depend on whether they are playing Champions League football next season. Their only hope of making the competition, and indeed of playing any European football, would come through winning the Europa League, where they face Athletic Bilbao in the semifinals (watch on Paramount+).

United are also said to be admirers of Ipswich forward Liam Delap and have been linked with Victor Osimhen, the Napoli striker who is currently on loan at Galatasaray. Neither addition would necessarily preclude investment on Cunha, who could fit into either a center forward role or the two attacking positions behind the front man in Amorim's system.

Cunha has made no secret of his readiness to depart Wolves, whose 1-0 win at United on Sunday guaranteed they would avoid relegation from the Premier League. "I've made it clear that I need to take the next step," he told The Observer in March. "I want to fight for titles, for big things. I have potential."

The 25-year-old joined Wolves from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2023 and has scored 32 goals across 87 games in all competitions.