In May 2025, when Tottenham defeated Manchester United to win the Europa League final, despite both teams finishing in the bottom third of the Premier League, it seemed like the North London club was on the rise while United were destined to spend the next season in turmoil. Fast forward only nine months, and while both teams now have new managers, they couldn't be in much different places as they prepare to meet on Sunday at Old Trafford.

How to watch Manchester United vs. Tottenham, odds

Date : Saturday, Feb. 7 | Time : 7:30 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 7 | : 7:30 a.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England TV: USA

USA Odds: Manchester United -175; Draw +350; Tottenham +400

After being told that 10 places separate the sides in the Premier League, you'd be forgiven for thinking that it was Tottenham who are further up the table, especially after bringing in a highly regarded manager in Thomas Frank during the summer. But, it's instead the Red Devils who can strengthen their hold on prospective Champions League soccer under interim manager Michael Carrick.

It's an improvement that was happening before Carrick took over, with good summer business improving key positions such as goalkeeper and the attack, but taking over and winning three matches on the bounce over Manchester City, Arsenal, and Fulham is an impressive start. It's far too early to declare that "Fergie time" is back, but the fact that the two most recent victories came via goals in the 85th and 95th minute of play. It's clear that whatever Carrick is preaching during his time as manager is working.

CBS Sports

The same can't be said for Frank's Tottenham. While injuries to Mohammed Kudus and James Maddison don't help the creativity of the team, the fact that Tottenham haven't won a Premier League game since December is a problem. They've drawn four and lost two while tumbling down the table with extreme momentum.

Fewest points collected since January 1

Team Number of points Crystal Palace 3 Burnley 3 Tottenham 4 Wolverhampton 5 Four-way tie 6

Being on a list with all the teams in the relegation race isn't good company, yet Tottenham were able to secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League, which makes their form such a conundrum. There are good things happening under Frank, but it hasn't been repeatable. Winning a game like this would be significant for improving the outlook on his managemnent but coming up against a tough United side, it also won't be an easy task.

This is far from the matchup that was expected at Old Trafford at this juncture of the season, but that's also what makes soccer fascinating. At any given point, teams can swap places in the table and need to fight back to the top. That's where Tottenham are at the moment, and if Frank wants to remain as manager next season, the wins will need to return sooner rather than later.