We're set for an all-Premier League Europa League final as Tottenham and Manchester United rode strong first-leg victories into the final. With Champions League soccer on the line next season, both of these teams will want a victory to give their seasons a silver lining to disappointing campaigns. Both teams finished in the top eight of the Europa League league phase, so despite their poor showing in domestic play, it shouldn't come as a major surprise that they're meeting in Bilbao.

Manchester United last won this competition in 2017 under Jose Mourinho, while Tottenham last won the UEFA Cup in 1984. Here's everything that you need to know about the match:

Who is playing in the Europa League final?

The final will be between Manchester United and Tottenham. Manchester United look to secure an unbeaten European season after they beat Athletic Bilbao 4-1 (7-1 on aggregate). Tottenham were able to take care of business in Norway, defeating Bodo/Glimt 2-0 (5-1 on aggregate). Tottenham are also looking to end a lengthy trophy drought. Ange Postecoglou's men last won a trophy in 2008 when they won the EFL Cup.

A win in this competition won't make this season a success for either team, but it is a moment that could offer either an indication that United got their man in hiring Ruben Amorim or that Tottenham may be moving in the right direction despite their poor Premier League form. Both of these teams are expected to be in the Champions League, but this will be a moment to make the best that they can of their seasons.

When and where is the Europa League final?

The Europa League final will take place on Wednesday, May 21, in Bilbao, Spain. San Mames Stadium, where it will take place, is the home of Athletic Bilbao. A stadium that opened in 2013, San Mames Stadium can seat more than 50,000 fans. This venue also hosted the 2024 Women's Champions League final. While Wednesdays are usually reserved for Champions League play, the spot is open due to Paris Saint-Germain and Inter already making the final in that competition.

What time does it start?

The Europa League final will kick off at 3 p.m. ET

Where can I watch it?

The Europa League final will be streaming live on Paramount+, and it will also air on CBS Sports Network.