Ahead of the transfer window closing on Monday, Manchester United are making moves. The Red Devils announced the signing of free agent striker Edinson Cavani and Porto defender Alex Telles.

Cavani, 33, played for PSG from 2013 to 2020, scoring a staggering 200 goals in 301 games. While he has only played 35 games over the last two seasons, he scored over 30 goals in three of his first five seasons with the club, including 49 in 2016-17.

"I have played in front of some of the most passionate supporters in football during my career and I know that it will be the same in Manchester. I cannot wait to experience the Old Trafford atmosphere, when it is safe for the fans to return," Cavani told the club's official website.

"I look forward to continuing to write my little story inside the book of football and I know that's why my focus has to remain the same as always - work, work, work. I have had a conversation with the manager and this has increased my desire to wear this beautiful shirt."

Telles is a 27-year-old left-back who has been capped with the Brazilian national team and adds some much-needed depth at the back.

Cavani is expected to become an instant starter for a club that doesn't play with a traditional No. 9 striker, using players like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial up top.