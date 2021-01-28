Jesse Lingard will complete his loan move from Manchester United to West Ham United this week, sources confirmed to CBS Sports.

Lingard is set to undergo his medical in Manchester on Friday morning after West Ham agreed terms on a temporary deal with the Red Devils that will take the 28-year-old to the London Stadium until the end of the season. Should the final formalities of the deal be concluded by midday, David Moyes will be able to name his new signing in the squad to face Liverpool on Sunday.

West Ham made Said Benrahma's loan from Brentford permanent earlier this week, paying $27.5 million to finalize a loan deal that freed up a spot for Lingard. The Hammers are expected to pay the entirety of their new signing's wages along with a $2 million loan fee.

Moyes worked with his new signing when he was Manchester United manager in 2013-14, although Lingard spent most of that season out on loan with Birmingham City and Brighton and Hove Albion after featuring for the Red Devils in pre-season.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Lingard has found opportunities hard to come by under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, playing just 179 minutes across three games in the EFL and FA Cup. He has only made the matchday squad for four of 20 Premier League games and has not once featured in the competition.

Despite that Manchester United took up the one year extension option in his contract last year to ensure he did not head into the summer of 2021 as a free agent. His parent club will hope a successful loan spell at West Ham prompts interest in a permanent deal for Lingard, who parted ways with super agent Mino Raiola earlier this season after failing to secure a permanent move away from Old Trafford.

West Ham, currently fifth in the Premier League table, are looking to add a striker alongside Lingard before Monday's transfer deadline. They sold Sebastian Haller to Ajax for $34 million earlier this month.