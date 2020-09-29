Manchester United's pursuit of a striker now sees them reportedly after one of the best of the last decade. The Red Devils, who often use natural wingers like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as striker, are in talks with free agent Edinson Cavani, while also inquiring whether Luka Jovic would be available from Real Madrid on loan, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Both would be upgrades over what the club currently has now in terms of true strikers with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer never replacing Romelu Lukaku, who left for Inter Milan before last season.

Cavani, 33, played for PSG from 2013 to 2020, scoring a staggering 200 goals in 301 games. He's the club's all-time top scorer. While he has only played 35 games over the last two seasons, he scored over 30 goals in three of his first five seasons with the club, including 49 in 2016-17. He may be 33 and unwanted by PSG, but he could make an impact similar to that of his national team teammate Luis Suarez. Also 33 years old, he just left Barcelona for Atletico Madrid on a free transfer and scored two goals and had an assist in 20 minutes on his debut.

Jovic, meanwhile, burst onto the scene while on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring 27 goals in 48 games two seasons ago. That earned him a big-money move to Real Madrid from the club that owned his rights, Benfica, but his time in the Spanish capitol has not gone well. He played 27 games for Real Madrid last season, scoring just twice.

Getting Cavani on a free transfer makes a ton of sense with little risk, while Jovic is intriguing because the potential is there, he is young, and they may be able to swing a move where they have an option to buy.

Manchester United lost their first Premier League game of the season before winning their second on Saturday, defeating Brighton 3-2.