It has rarely been short on drama but amid all the variance that comes with Manchester United's season it might be fair to say things are going ok with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the wheel.

Elimination from the Champions League was a brutal blow, particularly as United were in the ascendancy for so long, but it always looked to be a distinct possibility when Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig were drawn with the Red Devils. Meanwhile an EFL Cup semi-final with Manchester City is on the horizon whilst Solskjaer's sat second in the table heading into the New Year.

Fabrizio Romano's take on Manchester United

Amad Diallo from Atalanta is arriving in January, his passport has been delivered so he will be able to travel to Manchester at the beginning of the month. He is a very young but talented player. A new defensive purchase will be evaluated only if a good opportunities arises, same for a right winger. At the moment, Barcelona still do not want to sell Ousmane Dembele on loan.

Players United should target

In addition to the above United are also targeting Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo, a 19-year-old midfielder somewhat in the mould of N'Golo Kante. New work permit rules related to Brexit threaten to be an almighty complication since the deal was not completed by the end of 2020 but at $6.1million the youngster is a risk that those who have seen him regularly believe is well worth taking.

Certainly a defensive-minded midfielder of top quality would not go amiss with Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Fred sharing the role among themselves without consistent success, not least because the latter two are not the natural anchormen Solskjaer needs.

The other two priorities at United have been apparent for some time, a right winger and a new center back, ideally left-sided. Whether interest in Jadon Sancho to fill the former berth is revived remains unclear but he is unlikely to leave Borussia Dortmund mid-season. Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman and David Brooks of Bournemouth were considered as alternatives and although no offer transpired for the latter, he is a player who could be gettable in January were United willing to pay a premium.

In all likelihood marquee additions will wait until the end of the season but United have been linked with Lucas Vazquez. Securing the Real Madrid man on loan could offer a temporary addition on the wing who can also replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back for games where more attacking thrust from deep is required.

Players most likely to leave

There remain a string of high earners, at least by Premier League standards, that United would be keen to move on, among them Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones, Sergio Romero and even Timothy Fosu-Mensah. How feasible that is remains uncertain, the Red Devils have had much the same problems as many of their fellow 'big six' clubs when it comes to moving on fringe players.

It has been reported that Jesse Lingard's contract will be extended by a year as United take up the option in his deal and he is likely to attract some interest in the Premier League and abroad. Meanwhile Odion Ighalo, who has slipped down the pecking order since the arrival of Edinson Cavani, is set to return to Shanghai Shenua when his loan expires on January 31. Brandon Williams is also expected to get a loan move away from Old Trafford.

Questions inevitably hang over Paul Pogba but a midseason transfer is unlikely for the French midfielder. Juventus are keen to bring him back to Turin whilst he has long dreamed of donning the white shirt of Real Madrid.

Transfer prediction for United

The marquee names may not arrive but don't expect United to be entirely silent as they attack the South American market with greater vigor. Meanwhile several fringe players, but likely not all of them, are expected to move on.