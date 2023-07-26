It was a strong season for Manchester United during which Erik ten Hag guided the storied side back to Champions League play with a third place finish. However, now that they're in Champions League it's important to improve their depth. They won't be able to rotate as much in Champions League matches and Marcus Rashford can't play as many minutes as he has been. With Lisandro Martinez recovering from a season ending injury and plenty of players to offload this summer, it has the makings to be a busy time for the Red Devils.

This is a team that expects to compete for Premier League titles and as currently constructed, that's not possible with Manchester City leaps and bounds ahead of the squad. With Arsenal's improvement, and Newcastle United's revitalization, just staying in the top four would be a successful season for Manchester United but with the right additions, they can bridge the gap in the league.

United in talks for Hojlund



July 26 -- Manchester United sent another bid to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, as per CBS insider Fabrizio Romano for around €60 million, add-ons included. The Italian club, as per the same report, are demanding around €70 million to sell the player this summer, who already agreed on personal terms with United weeks ago.

July 13 -- Atalanta rejected another bid for Rasmus Hojlund, according to The Athletic. Manchester United have had a verbal cash-plus-players offer for Rasmus Hojlund rejected by the Italian side, who are demanding £85.5 million for the player. United think this fee is excessive, per the same report.

June 15 -- While Manchester United continue their search for the new striker, a new profile emerged as they look for alternatives to Kane. Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund is a potential target but the Danish striker won't be an easy deal at all. In fact, Hojlund joined the Italian team last summer from Austrian side Sturm Graz in a deal worth around €17 million and he did not disappoint in his debut season, scoring ten goals and providing four assists in 34 games. Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Manchester United will soon submit an offer, while Atalanta have already set the price tag of €60 million to sell the talented striker. Also, Hojlund recently signed with the agency SEG, who also represent Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag.

Onana leaves Inter

July 20 -- Andre Onana has officially left Inter after the goalkeeper himself announced the transfer on his social media platforms. Manchester United have agreed a deal with Inter for Onana for €50 million plus €5 million of add-ons in the past days and the player is now set to fly to the United States with his new teammates.

July 18 -- After Manchester United and Inter have agreed a deal for the transfer of Andre Onana, the goalkeeper is now ready to start his new adventure in England and flew to Manchester on Tuesday before completing his move to Manchester United.

July 17 -- Manchester United have agreed a deal with Inter for the signing of Andre Onana for €50 million plus €5 million of add-ons, per Sky Italy. The goalkeeper is expected to undergo the medicals in the next hours before taking part in the U.S. tour with his new club.

July 14 -- Inter and Manchester United are getting closer to reaching an agreement over the transfer of Andre Onana for around €50 million plus €5 million of add-ons. The parties are confident now to find an agreement in the coming hours, after the player already agreed on personal terms in the past weeks and is expected to join the English club soon

July 6 -- Manchester United are now getting closer to signing Andre Onana from Inter, as per CBS insider Fabrizio Romano. The English side have improved their bid for the goalkeeper, now worth €50 million, add-ons included. Sources believe that the deal can be completed soon, despite Inter still asking around €60 million to sell the player.

July 5 -- Manchester United have made an opening offer to Inter for Andre Onana, one believed to be worth up to £40 million. He has, however, received a lucrative offer from Al Nassr as the Saudi giants attempt to lure one of the sport's outstanding goalkeepers away from both Inter and United. Onana, whose outstanding form guided Inter to the Champions League final in June, is Al Nassr's first choice goalkeeping target and they are confident that they can swiftly agree a deal with Inter, putting the ball in the Cameroonian's court as to whether he wishes to hold out for a move to Old Trafford.

Rashford signs new deal

July 18 -- Marcus Rashford has officially extended his contract with Manchester United until the summer 2028, the English club announced. Rashford celebrated the new deal in a statement.

"I joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt. I've already had some amazing experiences at this incredible club, but there is still a lot more to achieve and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead.

"As a United fan all my life, I know the responsibility that comes with representing this badge and feel the highs and lows as much as anyone. I can assure you that I will give everything to help the team reach the level we are capable of, and I can feel the same determination around the dressing room. I couldn't be more excited for the future under this manager."

De Gea leaves United

July 8 -- Manchester United announced the departure of David De Gea, who did not extend the deal and leaves as a free agent

"David De Gea has announced his departure from Manchester United, bringing an end to a 12-year stay during which he secured an array of trophies and personal accolades to cement his place as one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of the club."

First signing confirmed



July 5 -- Mason Mount is a Manchester United player, the playmaker arriving from Chelsea in a deal worth an initial £55 million with a possible £5 million in add ons. The 24-year-old, who will wear the No. 7 shirt at Old Trafford, has signed a five year contract with the option for a further 12 months.

"It's never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career," said Mount. "Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I'm joining, and I can't wait to be part of this group's drive to win major trophies.

"Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn't be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here. I am hugely ambitious; I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United."

United say they're pulling out of Harry Kane chase



June 14 -- One name would've immediately improved United immediately is Harry Kane as Tottenham's talisman could be on the move after Tottenham failed to qualify for European soccer. Kane scored 30 league goals last season and has been among the most consistent strikers in the Premier League so it's clear why United would covet him but price is proving to be an issue and now United have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign hom. Daniel Levy is always a tough negotiator. Already 29, United doesn't want to break the bank for Kane especially when he could be out of contract next season. With Victor Osimhen also costing close to £150 million, it won't be cheap to find a forward on the market but as the summer continues, someone will move and set the market.