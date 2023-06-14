It was a strong season for Manchester United during which Erik ten Hag guided the storied side back to Champions League play with a third place finish. However, now that they're in Champions League it's important to improve their depth. They won't be able to rotate as much in Champions League matches and Marcus Rashford can't play as many minutes as he has been. With Lisandro Martinez recovering from a season ending injury and plenty of players to offload this summer, it has the makings to be a busy time for the Red Devils.

This is a team that expects to compete for Premier League titles and as currently constructed, that's not possible with Manchester City leaps and bounds ahead of the squad. With Arsenal's improvement, and Newcastle United's revitalization, just staying in the top four would be a successful season for Manchester United but with the right additions, they can bridge the gap in the league.

United say they're pulling out of Harry Kane chase

June, 14 -- One name would've immediately improved United immediately is Harry Kane as Tottenham's talisman could be on the move after Tottenham failed to qualify for European soccer. Kane scored 30 league goals last season and has been among the most consistent strikers in the Premier League so it's clear why United would covet him but price is proving to be an issue and now United have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign hom. Daniel Levy is always a tough negotiator. Already 29, United doesn't want to break the bank for Kane especially when he could be out of contract next season. With Victor Osimhen also costing close to £150 million, it won't be cheap to find a forward on the market but as the summer continues, someone will move and set the market.

First contact for Mason Mount

June, 14 -- With depth needed at every position for United, Mason Mount is a player who has been in the line of sight for Erik ten Hag's side as he could be a natural backup and eventual replacement for Christian Eriksen. A versatile midfielder, Mount is someone who Chelsea would be fine keeping as most of their players are available, but he's also going into the last year of his contract and talks between him and the Blues have broken down. United have now tabled a bid for £40 that was rejected. It's about £20 million off of Chelsea's valuation of Mount so there is room to make a move work. This is a move to watch as things could progress quickly.