Manchester United vs. Basel live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
United is playing for momentum with the group wrapped up
Manchester United has its Champions League group all but wrapped up and is playing for seeding when it goes to Basel on Wednesday on matchday five. The Red Devils can clinch the group with just a draw against the Swiss and are expected to do so. Jose Mourinho's team has been boosted by the returns of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba, who are both expected to play in this one.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS2 (BT Sport Live)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
United starts slow but gets a goal from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who returned from his knee injury in April by playing at the weekend. United 3, Basel 1.
Live Updates:
