Manchester United vs. Brighton: Premier League live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, odds, time

Red-hot Manchester United returns home to face Brighton on Saturday in Matchday 23 in the Premier League. The Red Devils are 6-0-0 under new coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in all competitions since he replaced Jose Mourinho in December, and a win on Saturday will see the new coach match Mourinho's season win total in the league in six games, which took the Portuguese manager 17 games to achieve. As for Brighton, it sits comfortably in 13th place at 7-5-10 with 26 points. Eight points clear of relegation, the Seagulls look well on their way to staying in the top flight. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know.

Premier League: Manchester United vs. Brighton

Date : Saturday, Jan. 19



: Saturday, Jan. 19 Time : 10 a.m. ET



: 10 a.m. ET Location : Old Trafford



: Old Trafford TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Man. United -319 / Brighton +991 / Draw +467

Storylines

Manchester United: Don't look now, but United is six points back of a Champions League spot. With the news that Harry Kane of Tottenham will be out till March, United has a real chance to get back into the UCL race. Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs have all showed inconsistency as of late, so don't discount United just yet.

Brighton: This team could have put away any relegation concerns but in its last seven leagues games, it has just one win, two draws and four losses. In the coming weeks the club will face many relegation contenders like Fulham and Burnley, so it's all about building a cushion at this point.

Manchester United vs. Brighton prediction

Paul Pogba dazzles once again, United controls the middle of the field and dominates en route to another victory.

Pick: Manchester United (-319)