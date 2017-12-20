Manchester United vs. Bristol City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online
The Red Devils should be able to cruise through
League Cup Cinderella Bristol City faces mighty Manchester United on Wednesday in the quarterfinals. Bristol is riding high, having eliminated three Premier League teams in the cup so far (Watford, Stoke City and Crystal Palace).
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's on the line?
A spot in January's semifinals.
Prediction
Bristol comes close to securing the upset, but in the end Manchester United prevails thanks to Juan Mata. Manchester United 2, Bristol City 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Bayern vs. Dortmund preview
The rivals meet on Wednesday in the German Cup
-
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth preview
The Blues are the favorites here
-
Report: MLS headed to Nashville
The expansion is hitting the state of Tennessee
-
World Cup odds: Germany, Brazil favored
Messi and Argentina are fifth, right behind France and Spain
-
Arsenal vs. West Ham preview
A spot in the League Cup semifinals is on the line
-
Man. City vs. Leicester preview
One of these two will make it to the semifinals
Add a Comment