Manchester United vs. Bristol City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online

League Cup Cinderella Bristol City faces mighty Manchester United on Wednesday in the quarterfinals. Bristol is riding high, having eliminated three Premier League teams in the cup so far (Watford, Stoke City and Crystal Palace).

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

TV: None

Stream: WatchESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's on the line?

A spot in January's semifinals.

Prediction

Bristol comes close to securing the upset, but in the end Manchester United prevails thanks to Juan Mata. Manchester United 2, Bristol City 1.