Manchester United vs. Chelsea live stream info, TV channel, live updates: How to watch FA Cup final on TV, stream online

The Blues and Red Devils meet in the final at Wembley Stadium

The FA Cup trophy will be awarded on Saturday as Manchester United and Chelsea face off in the final at Wembley. Manchester United last won the title in 2015-16 against Crystal Palace, while Chelsea's last final win was in 2011-12 against Liverpool. 

It's Jose Mourinho against his former club with a big trophy on the line, while Chelsea boss Antonio Conte may be playing for his job. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET.

Here's how you can watch the match, lineups, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: FOX (BT Sport 2 in UK)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Live updates

Starting XI

Man. United: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Young; Matic, Ander Herrera, Pogba, Lingard; Alexis, Rashford
Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Cahill, Rudiger, Moses; Kante, Fabregas, Bakayoko, Alonso, Hazard; Giroud.

What's at stake?

One of the most prestigious domestic trophies in world football in the last chance for both clubs to get any silverware this season. It's the difference between a season being considered a success and a failure. 

Prediction

Manchester United is more talented and has been in better form, but Chelsea is also really thirsty to win a cup in what's been a poor overall season for their high standards. But in the end, Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba score, as the Red Devils narrowly win the title. United 2, Chelsea 1.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES