Manchester United vs. Everton live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Manchester United faces Everton in Premier League play on New Year's Day, with Jose Mourinho's team aiming to regain second place after being jumped by Chelsea.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Monday at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (Sky Sports Premier League in UK)

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's on the line?

Manchester United (3rd, 44 points): The Reds have slipped from second place and are a point back of Chelsea as they aim to regain that spot. Slip up here, and they could be looking at falling out of third.

Everton (9th, 27 points): Not yet out of the relegation battle but sitting in a good spot, they want more. Though earning a spot in Europe is unlikley, they, at this point, will likely settle for cementing their spot in the top flight. A draw here would be a nice point.

Prediction

Upset. Wayne Rooney scores against his former team, and Everton squeaks out a narrow victory. Everton 2, Manchester United 1.