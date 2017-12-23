Manchester United vs. Leicester City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Man. United hopes to stay in the title conversation

Manchester United and Leicester City square off on Saturday in Premier League play, as Jose Mourinho's men try to erase the pain of the shock defeat to Bristol City midweek in the League Cup.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

What's on the line?

Man. United (2nd, 41 points): For United, they seem like they'll finish in the top four, but there is still a long way to go. Probably out of the title race as this point sitting 11 back of Manchester City, they are now just aiming to finish inside the top three, when it comes to realistic aspirations. 
Leicester (8th, 26 points) : The Foxes are 11 points clear of relegation and aspire for more, possibly even a Europa League spot. A draw here would feel like a victory.

Prediction

Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic both find the net, and Manchester United wins. Man. United 3, Leicester City 1. 

