Manchester United vs. Leicester City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
Man. United hopes to stay in the title conversation
Manchester United and Leicester City square off on Saturday in Premier League play, as Jose Mourinho's men try to erase the pain of the shock defeat to Bristol City midweek in the League Cup.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's on the line?
Man. United (2nd, 41 points): For United, they seem like they'll finish in the top four, but there is still a long way to go. Probably out of the title race as this point sitting 11 back of Manchester City, they are now just aiming to finish inside the top three, when it comes to realistic aspirations.
Leicester (8th, 26 points) : The Foxes are 11 points clear of relegation and aspire for more, possibly even a Europa League spot. A draw here would feel like a victory.
Prediction
Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic both find the net, and Manchester United wins. Man. United 3, Leicester City 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona preview
The world's greatest rivalry is underway
-
Chelsea vs. Everton preview
Everton can distance itself big time from the relegation zone
-
Tottenham vs. Burnley preview
Spurs hope to get back into the top six, and closer to the top four
-
Manchester City vs. Bournemouth preview
City looks to keep its big lead atop the league
-
El Clasico history
Here's everything to know about El Clasico going into this weekend's game
-
How to watch El Clasico on fuboTV
The big match is set for Saturday morning
Add a Comment