As we reach the business end of the season, Liverpool will face one of their final stumbling blocks in a rivalry match away to Manchester United. The Reds are now one point behind Arsenal for the league lead but with a victory, they can go two points clear atop the table. Despite Manchester United only having one victory in their last five matches, the Reds will need to push to put their best foot forward in the match.

Alejandro Garnacho has been in top form for the Red Devils and with Liverpool's defense depleted, there will be space to make things happen. If someone else can join him in the attack, there is a chance to nick points at home but the Red Devils need to be at their best.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, April 7 | Time : 10:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, April 7 | : 10:30 a.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, TV: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

NBC | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Manchester United +400; Draw +340; Liverpool -170

Storylines

Manchester United: After building up fitness, Mason Mount may be able to start this match against Liverpool to give United more strength in midfield but the match will still come down to the performance of Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund. After Hojlund returned from injury, he hasn't been involved in a goal in his last two matches but getting more fitness, he will cause Liverpool's defense some trouble.

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp's mentality monsters have felt unstoppable at this stage of the season. Unbeaten in 11 of the 12 matches after their loss to Arsenal, the Reds have been able to take any challenge that they've faced but their one loss was in extra time to this Manchester United side in the FA Cup. When they've lost to the Red Devils so recently, it doesn't feel like it will happen again but it's certainly something to watch.

Prediction

Liverpool will avenge the FA Cup loss to Manchester United by going into Old Trafford and leaving with three points to their name. Pick: Manchester United 1, Liverpool 3