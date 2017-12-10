Manchester United vs. Manchester City live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch the Premier League on TV, stream online
The Manchester Derby is set for Sunday, and here's how you can catch all the action
Premier League leaders Manchester City travel to second-place Manchester United on Sunday in the match of the weekend. If City wins, they'll go 11 points clear, while United can cut City's lead to just five points with a victory.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (Sky Sports Premier League in UK)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Without Paul Pogba, Manchester United doesn't control the ball well in the middle, and City's electric attack makes the Red Devils pay. City 2, United 1.
