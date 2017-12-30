Manchester United vs. Southampton live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Manchester United takes on Southampton on Saturday in the Premier League, as the Saints play their first match since Virgil van Djik's move midweek to Liverpool. The Red Devils are falling way too far behind Manchester City and need to put together a big win streak to have a chance.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

What's on the line?

Manchester United (2nd, 43 points): Probably out of the title race now, the Red Devils will want to make sure they finish in the top three and avoid the Champions League playoff. Still a long way to go, they could get back into the title fight with a string of victories, but that's only if Manchester City slips up.

Southampton (14th, 19 points): The Saints are right in the fight for relegation and rest just two points above the drop zone. From here on out, just accumulate any types of points, one or three.

Prediction

United's pairing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku finally go off and United gets the win. United 4, Southampton 0.