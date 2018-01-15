Manchester United vs. Stoke City Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch on TV, stream online
The Red Devils are trying to fight off Chelsea for second place
Manchester United is still in second place in the Premier League, but Liverpool and Chelsea are hot on the heels of Jose Mourinho's squad. The Red Devils will be looking for all three points on Monday in its match in Stoke City to get a bit of breathing room near the top of the table.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Monday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (Sky Sports Premier League in UK)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
SportsLine Odds
What side do you need to be all over in this clash? Visit SportsLine now to get the strong pick from the Soccerbot, a European model that's netted 1,800 percent profit over the past 2 1/2 years.
Prediction
United struggles early on but gets a big effort in the second half from Jesse Lingard, as the Red Devils take the points. Manchester United 2, Stoke City 1.
