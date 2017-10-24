Manchester United vs. Swansea City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch League Cup on TV, stream online

Manchester United goes to Swansea City on Tuesday in the EFL Cup just days after a shock defeat at Huddersfield in Premier League play. Now, a match against lowly Swansea to rebuild momentum and advance in the domestic competition. No Paul Pogba and many top stars will likely rest in this one, so the Swans will have a shot to pull off the upset.

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

United plays a team full of youth but still gets the job done. Manchester United 3, Swansea 0.