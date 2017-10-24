Manchester United vs. Swansea City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch League Cup on TV, stream online
The Red Devils are coming off a loss to Huddersfield
Manchester United goes to Swansea City on Tuesday in the EFL Cup just days after a shock defeat at Huddersfield in Premier League play. Now, a match against lowly Swansea to rebuild momentum and advance in the domestic competition. No Paul Pogba and many top stars will likely rest in this one, so the Swans will have a shot to pull off the upset.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: None (Sky Go Extra)
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
United plays a team full of youth but still gets the job done. Manchester United 3, Swansea 0.
