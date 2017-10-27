Manchester United vs. Tottenham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Red Devils and Spurs are both eyeing the Premier League title
Manchester United welcomes Tottenham to Old Trafford on Saturday morning in a titanic clash in the Premier League. It's a battle of the second-place Red Devils and the third-place Spurs, who are level on 20 points with United holding a plus-dive goal differential nine matches into the season.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (Sky Sports Premier League in UK, 11:30 a.m. GMT)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Tottenham springs the surprise and upsets Manchester United on the road. Tottenham 2, Manchester United 1.
