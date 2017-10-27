Manchester United vs. Tottenham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Manchester United welcomes Tottenham to Old Trafford on Saturday morning in a titanic clash in the Premier League. It's a battle of the second-place Red Devils and the third-place Spurs, who are level on 20 points with United holding a plus-dive goal differential nine matches into the season.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (Sky Sports Premier League in UK, 11:30 a.m. GMT)

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Tottenham springs the surprise and upsets Manchester United on the road. Tottenham 2, Manchester United 1.