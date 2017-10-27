Manchester United vs. Tottenham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Red Devils and Spurs are both eyeing the Premier League title

Manchester United welcomes Tottenham to Old Trafford on Saturday morning in a titanic clash in the Premier League. It's a battle of the second-place Red Devils and the third-place Spurs, who are level on 20 points with United holding a plus-dive goal differential nine matches into the season.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (Sky Sports Premier League in UK, 11:30 a.m. GMT)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Tottenham springs the surprise and upsets Manchester United on the road. Tottenham 2, Manchester United 1.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories