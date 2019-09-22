Manchester United vs. West Ham: Premier League Matchday 6 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online, kickoff time

The Red Devils head to London Stadium on Sunday

Matchday 6 in the Premier League continues on Sunday as Manchester United goes to West Ham United with both teams aiming for a spot in the top four come the end of the weekend. Manchester United entered the weekend in fifth place with a 2-2-1 record and eight points, while West Ham was ninth with the same record and the same amount of points. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Manchester United vs. West Ham

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
  • Time: 9 a.m. ET
  • Location: London Stadium
  • TV channel: NBCSN
  • Streaming:  fuboTV (Try for free)   
  • Odds: Manchester United +120 | West Ham +220 | Draw + 250

Storylines

Man. United: United should be well rested despite playing in Europa League on Thursday. Only maybe two starters played in the 1-0 win over Astana: Marcus Rashford and Nemanja Matic. But they'll hope to do a better job in front of goal after putting away one of 20 chances. 

West Ham: Five unbeaten for the Hammers has them playing with some confidence. Sebatien Haller looks like a quality signing at striker, and there is an energy in confidence in this side that it can compete for the top six. It's so early, but a result here would give them more momentum.

Manchester United vs. West Ham prediction

Defensive lapses result in a bunch of chances, and both teams find the net twice to split the points.

Pick: Manchester United 2, West Ham 2

