Manchester United are set to welcome AC Milan to Old Trafford for a Europa League round of 16 showdown at Old Trafford. It's the first leg between two of the biggest clubs in the world. Both teams look like contenders to win the competition, but only one can advance to the last eight in this two-legged affair. The second leg is set for the San Siro on March 18.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Thursday, March 11

: Thursday, March 11 Time : 12:55 p.m. ET

: 12:55 p.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England TV and Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Live updates : Follow along

: Follow along Odds: Man United -167; Draw +290; AC Milan +450 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Man United: There is no shortage of confidence in this side after a convincing win over Manchester City last weekend. The Red Devils are really in a great moment defensively having recorded four straight cleansheets, and they have conceded just one goal in their last eight. Going up against their former player in Zlatan Ibrahimovic, they will need to be cautious when defending, keeping a body on him as he needs next to no space to strike. If they can contain him, they should feel good about winning the first leg.

AC Milan: They struggled with Red Star Belgrade in the round of 32, needing away goals to advance. Playing down to their competition has been a common theme as of late, failing to beat Udinese and losing to Spezia. But, against the stronger teams, they have not been much better as of late, losing to Juventus, Atalanta and Inter Milan (twice) just this calendar year. They enter as the clear underdog against United and need to be sharper in defense. A lack of decisiveness at the back, along with just a bit of disorganization, has seen them record just one cleansheet in their last seven games. They must limit the damage here and give them selves a chance at the San Siro.

Prediction

The Red Devils get an assist and a goal from Bruno Fernandes, but a defensive blunder gifts the visitors what could be a huge away goal. Pick: Man United 2, AC Milan 1