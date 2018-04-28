Manchester United vs. Arsenal live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Red Devils hope to take advantage of Liverpool's draw
Premier League giants Manchester United and Arsenal face off on Sunday in league play, in what is set to be Arsene Wenger's final match against the Red Devils. There's more on the line for Jose Mourinho's club in this one, while the Gunners may take a cautious approach to this one.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
For Manchester United (second place; 74 points), this is a chance to go five clear of third place and nearly cement a second-place finish. For Arsenal (sixth place; 57 points), don't be shocked to see some stars rest with Thursday's Europa League semifinal vs. Atletico Madrid on the team's mind. A top-four finish is out of reach at this point, so really Arsenal's best scenario in league is to finish sixth.
Prediction
Manchester United creeps closer to a second-place finish thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, who punishes his former club. Manchester United 2, Arsenal 1.
