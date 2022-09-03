Arsenal have been thriving under Mikel Arteta with a perfect 5-0-0 start to the season as they sit atop the Premier League table. No matter what happens, they'll end the weekend in first place after Manchester City dropped points to Aston Villa Saturday. As for Arsenal, a trip to Old Trafford will be one of the toughest tests so far this season. Light in midfield due to injuries to Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny, Arsenal came up short in their pursuit of Douglas Luiz on deadline day so Albert Sambi Lokonga could likely start again.

Manchester United have won three straight matches as Erik ten Hag is getting his fingerprints on the squad to a point where they even kept a clean sheet despite Harry Maguire starting against Leicester City on Thursday. With the matches coming thick and fast, there will likely be some rotation as ten Hag's style asks a lot of the team which is why they've seen performance levels drop after the 60th minute.

Casemiro could get his first start of the season after coming on to close out the last two matches for United. Cristiano Ronaldo could be coming off the bench again due to how effective Marcus Rashford has been leading the line. Casemiro may be needed to track Martin Odegaard who has three goals in Arsenal's last three matches. Odegaard has also played an integral role in Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli's success; he is usually key in attacks even when he doesn't get the assist due to his vision.

This is becoming a well-oiled Arsenal attack, so Manchester United will be up against it as they look to keep three clean sheets in a row.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date: Sunday, Sept. 4 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Old Trafford -- Manchester, United Kingdom

TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: MAN +160; DRAW +250; ARS +165 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Injury updates

Manchester United: Antony's work permit should be sorted out in time for him to debut (likely off the bench). Anthony Martial will miss the match due to a foot injury with no public timetable on his return. Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be subject to late fitness tests, but even if they're available, they likely won't start and may need to wait for Europa League (on Paramount+) to get their chances.

Arsenal: Arteta has some tough game-time decisions as Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale are subject to late fitness tests. Odegaard is dealing with an ankle injury that could keep him out while Ramsdale has been recovering from his knee injury. If he does miss the match, that would mean a debut for Matt Turner in net at Old Trafford which would be quite the occasion. Oleksandr Zinchenko will miss the match with a knee injury seeing Kieran Tierney start again while Partey and Elneny are long term absentees along with Reiss Nelson.

Prediction

Jadon Sancho will keep his good form up scoring again but Gabriel Jesus will be central to another Arsenal comeback. This time, the points will be shared, however. Pick: Manchester United 2, Arsenal 2