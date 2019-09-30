Manchester United vs. Arsenal: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, team news
Both teams are looking to get closer to the top four
The Premier League's top game for Matchday 7 takes place on Monday as Manchester United battles Arsenal in one of the league's best rivalries. The Red Devils are in 11th place with a 2-2-2 record and just eight goals scored in six games, while Arsenal is a tad better at 3-2-1 with 11 points and in eighth.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Man. United vs. Arsenal
- Date: Monday, Sept. 30
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Old Trafford
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Man. United +140 | Arsenal +190 | Draw +240
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Storylines
Manchester United: Where are the goals going to come from? In their last four matches, they've got three goals, and two of the opponents were Astana and Rochdale. The creativity has to be better, but so does the precision in the final third. If you can't score consistently, you can't win anything.
Arsenal: The Gunners are on a nice scoring run with at least two goals scored in five straight games, but the concern is still the defense. The back line is absolutely awful and has to get on the same page. David Luiz has not looked sharp at all since joining from Chelsea.
Manchester United vs. Arsenal prediction
Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford return, but United still doesn't win. This one ends in a draw with plenty of goals.
Pick: Arsenal 2, United 2.
