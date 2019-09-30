Manchester United vs. Arsenal live updates, score: Gunners visit Pogba and company at Old Trafford

United looks to avoid defeat and get back on track on Monday

Matchday 7 of the Premier League closes out with one of the best matchups thus far this season as a win-needy Manchester United squad hosts Arsenal on Monday at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are trying to put it all together and produce some momentum in what's been a slow start to the season, while the Gunners hope they can improve defensively and score a big win on the road. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free). For our match preview, odds and more, click here

Manchester United enters this game after needing penalty kicks to beat Rochdale in the Carabao Cup midweek. On Matchday 6, United lost 2-0 at West Ham in one of its worst performances of the season.

Arsenal has gone five matches unbeaten in all competitions after defeating Nottingham Forest 5-0 in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. The Gunners will jump into the top four with a win, while United can get into the top six with a victory. 

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

