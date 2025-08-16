Manchester United are looking to rebound from a disappointing 2024 season, and they will be challenged right away when they host Arsenal in English Premier League action on Sunday. The Red Devils finished 15th in the EPL table and were held off the score sheet in three of their last four matches of the season across all competitions, including a 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final. The Gunners had a much better season, finishing second to Liverpool in league play while conceding the fewest goals (34) in the EPL.

Kickoff from Old Trafford in Manchester is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. The Gunners are -118 favorites (risk $118 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Manchester United vs. Arsenal odds, while Man United are +310 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +270, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more.

Here are Eimer's best bets for Manchester United vs. Arsenal on Sunday:

Arsenal money line (-118)

Viktor Gyokeres to score or assist (-120)

The Gunners have been the league runners-up three seasons in a row, so the expert believes they will be extra hungry to get off to a good start. Meanwhile, United added star power in Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha during the offseason, but may need some time to find their footing with a retooled roster.



"This United squad needs a good month of play to gel these massive players together," Eimer said. "We might not see them click yet, especially against the best defense in the Premier League."

Viktor Gyokeres to score or assist (-120)

"Gyokeres finished the Primeira Liga season with Sporting Lisbon last year with a massive 39 goals and seven assists over his 31 starts," Eimer said. "He also picked up six Champions League goals, which included a hat-trick against Manchester City. If Gyokeres can perform near that level, he will be propelling this Arsenal side to a level they haven't seen yet."

