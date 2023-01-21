League leader Arsenal are in the market for some payback Sunday when they host Manchester United at Emirates Stadium in a critical English Premier League match. United (12-3-4) handed the Gunners their only loss this season when the teams met at Old Trafford in September. Arsenal have 10 victories and two draws in their 12 league games since then. Arsenal (15-2-1) entered Matchweek 21 with an eight-point lead atop the table after beating Tottenham 2-0 last Sunday. Manchester City pulled within five after beating Spurs 4-2 on Thursday, so Arsenal will be looking to restore their lead. United are playing catch-up after losing their first two matches of the season. They beat City last weekend but saw an nine-game win streak in all competitions come to an end in a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Thursday.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET in London. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Gunners as -114 favorites (risk $114 to win $100) in its latest Arsenal vs. Manchester United odds. United are +290 underdogs, a draw is priced at +265 and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Manchester United vs. Arsenal picks or English Premier League bets, make sure you check out the predictions and best bets from SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer.

Eimer, widely known as "Buckets," is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more.

He is a stunning 61-28-3 (66%) on his Premier League picks for SportsLine since the start of 2022, for a profit of more than $2,800 for $100 bettors. He is 21-6 on his past 27 EPL picks and 19-7 (+14.75) on all soccer article predictions for SportsLine in 2023.

Now, Eimer has broken down the Arsenal vs. Man United matchup from all sides and just locked in his picks and Premier League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Man United vs. Arsenal:

Arsenal vs. Man U spread: Arsenal -0.5 (-115)

Arsenal vs. Man U over/under: 2.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Man U money line: Arsenal -114, Man U +290, Draw +265

ARS: They have a 22-6 goal advantage in the past 10 league matches

MANU: They have outscored opponents 15-7 in the past 10 EPL matches

Arsenal vs. Man U picks: See picks here



Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners have been excellent on both ends of the pitch, scoring the second-most goals (42) and conceding the second-fewest (14). They haven't missed a beat since Gabriel Jesus went down with an injury, as Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have elevated their play. They are tied for fourth in the league in goals/assists, with Odegaard getting eight goals and five assists and Saka scoring six and setting up seven. Odegaard creates just under five shots per game, third-most in the league. Saka is tied for fourth in goal-creating actions per 90 (0.82), and both are top-seven in key passes.

Arsenal are 4-2-2 in the last eight meetings with United, with both losses coming at Old Trafford. The Gunners have a plus-14 goal differential at the Emirates, where they are 7-1-0 this season. United are 5-2-3 and minus-4 away from home. Arsenal also held the ball for 61% of the last meeting and outshot the Red Devils 16-10. United managed to put six on target, but the Gunners have allowed just 52 attempts on net for the season, second-fewest in the league. The Gunners will be much more rested, and the Emirates faithful will be sure to give them a big boost to avenge their lone blemish.

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils have been playing with supreme confidence and will be eager to get back on a winning streak. They also know this match could determine if they are in the running for the league title. They had the better chances against Palace on Wednesday and controlled the game but allowed the equalizer on a 91st-minute free kick. Marcus Rashford failed to score for the first time in nine matches in all competitions. He scored twice in the victory against Arsenal in September, and he is playing at a higher level now. Rashford has eight league goals, four in the past five matches.

Bruno Fernandes curled home a feed from Christian Eriksen to give the Red Devils the lead Wednesday, and both are critical to the attack. Fernandes has four goals and three assists, while Eriksen has seven assists. Fernandes is third in the EPL in both key passes (49) and shot-creating actions (88). United are putting 36.5 percent of their shots on target, and Arsenal are one of the league's worst teams in averting shots and passes. The Gunners are last in blocks (168) and 19th in interceptions (121). Man U goalkeeper David de Gea is third in the league with eight clean sheets.

How to make EPL and Arsenal vs. Man U picks

Eimer has broken down Sunday's Manchester United vs. Arsenal match from every angle. He is leaning Under on the goal total and has two other confident best bets, both team-total plays, and has his full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing his EPL picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Arsenal vs. Manchester United in Sunday's Premier League match? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Manchester United vs. Arsenal match, all from the soccer expert who is up more than $2,800 on his Premier League picks since the start of 2022, and find out.