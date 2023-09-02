Arsenal will look to stay unbeaten on Sunday when they take Manchester United in a key early-season English Premier League matchup. Arsenal (2-0-1) are coming off a 2-2 draw with Fulham after starting the season with wins over Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace. Manchester United (2-1) scored a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest after a stunning 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. The sides split their two matchups last season with Manchester United posting a 3-1 home victory before falling 3-2 at Arsenal.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET at Emirates Stadium in Islington, North London, England. Arsenal are listed as the -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) in its latest Arsenal vs. Manchester United odds, with Manchester United the +340 underdogs. A draw is priced at +285 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's Men's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 57-27-4 for a profit of $3,450 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 178-169-8 (+18.91) on men's soccer picks over that span.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Arsenal vs. Man U:

Arsenal vs. Manchester United over/under: 3.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Manchester United money line: Arsenal -135, Draw +285, Manchester United +340

ARS: They had a goal differential of plus-45 in Premier League action last season

MU: Scored 58 goals in league play in 2022-2023

Why you should back Arsenal

Midfielder Bukayo Saka has been one of the team's leading scorers over the past couple of years. In three matches this season, he has registered two goals on nine shots, including four on target. He scored 14 goals and added 11 assists in 38 appearances in 2022-2023, including 37 starts. The 21-year-old took the second-most shots on the team with 87, including 31 on target.

Also helping lead the Gunners is forward Edward Nketiah. The 24-year-old has a pair of goals in three appearances, including two starts. He has taken a team-leading 10 shots, including two on target. This is his seventh season with Arsenal, where he has registered 16 goals and three assists on 111 shots, including 41 on target. He scored four goals and added one assist last season.

Why you should back Manchester United

Expected to give Manchester United a boost is 25-year-old forward Marcus Rashford. Rashford was a spark plug on offense in 2022-2023. In 35 appearances, including 32 starts, he led the team with 17 goals and five assists, taking a team-high 106 shots, including 44 on target. In three starts this season, he has one assist on nine shots, including three on target.

Thirty-one year-old midfielder Casemiro of Brazil is also a threat on offense. In three starts, he has one goal on nine shots, including four on target. He scored a goal on four shots with two on target in the win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday. He also took five shots with two on target in the loss at Tottenham Hotspur. He is in his second season with Manchester United, after having spent several seasons with Real Madrid of Spanish La Liga.

