Manchester United take on Arsenal in a key English Premier League matchup on Sunday. The Red Devils (16-6-13), who are eighth on the table, come in after being crushed 4-0 by Crystal Palace on Monday. The Gunners (26-5-5), who are on top of the table but have played one more match than second-place Manchester City, come in needing to win their final two matches to have any chance at winning the title. Arsenal were last crowned EPL champions in 2003-2004, and finished second last season.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. Arsenal are listed as the -280 favorites (risk $280 to win $100) in its latest Manchester United vs. Arsenal odds, with Manchester United the +650 underdogs. A draw is priced at +425 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Arsenal vs. Manchester United picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023, he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors. That included an 86-59-5 record in the Premier League for a $3,463 profit. Anyone who follows him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Man U vs. Arsenal from every angle and revealed his picks and English Premier League predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Arsenal vs. Man U:

Manchester United vs. Arsenal money line: Arsenal -280, Draw +425, Manchester United +650

Manchester United vs. Arsenal over/under: 3.5 goals

Manchester United vs. Arsenal spread: Arsenal -1.5 (-115)

MANU: Have a goal differential of minus-3 in Premier League action this season

ARSENAL: Have scored 88 goals in league play in 2023-2024

Why you should back Arsenal

Forward Bukayo Saka has been on a tear of late, scoring goals or adding assists in each of the past three games. In a 3-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth on May 4, he scored a goal on seven shots, including three on target. He also had a goal in a 3-2 win at Tottenham Hotspur on April 23. In that match, he took three shots, with two being on net. In 34 matches, all starts, he has registered 16 goals and eight assists on 107 shots, including 36 on target. He has scored multiple goals twice.

Also providing an offensive spark is midfielder Kai Havertz. The 24-year-old German has appeared in 35 matches, including 28 starts. Over the last three matches, he has recorded three goals and an assist. In the win over Tottenham, he scored a goal and added an assist. In the 5-0 drubbing of Chelsea on April 23, he scored two goals on four shots, all on target. For the year, he has recorded 12 goals and six assists on 56 shots. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Manchester United

After missing the last match, midfielder Bruno Fernandes is expected to see action against Arsenal. In his last four Premier League matches, Fernandes has registered five goals and one assist. In a 4-2 victory over Sheffield United on April 24, Fernandes found the net twice and added an assist on five shots, including three on target. He also had a goal and an assist in a 3-3 draw with Coventry City in an FA Cup match on April 21. For the season, he has started 33 matches, scoring 10 goals and adding seven assists on 92 shots.

Also playing a vital role to the Red Devils' success is forward Rasmus Hojlund. The 21-year-old from Denmark has appeared in 27 matches, including 24 starts. He has registered eight goals and two assists on 33 shots, including 17 on target. In the April 24 win over Sheffield United, he scored a goal on three shots, including two on target. See which team to pick here.

