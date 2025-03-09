Teams on opposite ends of the English Premier League table face off as Manchester United host Arsenal on Sunday. The hosts are 14th in the league standings and have two wins in their last five domestic matches, plus they are coming off of a grueling 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad in the Europa League Round of 16. Meanwhile, second-place Arsenal have been battling through injuries to their attack but have been strong defensively, and they are coming off of a 7-1 Champions League victory against PSV Eindhoven.

Kickoff from Old Trafford in Manchester, England is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. Arsenal are listed as the -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) in its latest Manchester United vs. Arsenal odds, with Man United as the +440 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Arsenal vs. Manchester United picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Now, Eimer has taken a close look at the Manchester United vs. Arsenal match and locked in his English Premier League picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Man U vs. Arsenal:

Manchester United vs. Arsenal over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester United vs. Arsenal money line: Arsenal -135, Manchester United +440, Draw +250

MANU: The Red Devils are 6-1-7 at home in EPL play



ARS: The Gunners are 7-5-2 on the road in EPL play

Why you should back Man Utd

The Red Devils have been inconsistent but have recently held their own at Old Trafford, going undefeated in four of their last five home matches across all competitions. They scored two or more goals in three of those wins, so they will lean on players like Joshua Zirkzee to find the back to the net on Sunday.

Man Utd have scored in two of their last three meetings against Arsenal. That includes a 1-1 draw in the FA Cup third round on January 12. Team goals leader Bruno Fernandes found the back of the net in that game, and he will be eager to do so again on Sunday after a frustrating mid-week draw in UEL play.

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunner haven't lost at Old Trafford since the 2021-22 season. They have scored in every Premier League match against the Red Devils since a scoreless draw in 2021, and they will try to stay hot after tallying eight shots on target against PSV during the week.

Mikel Arteta's attack could still be missing Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus on Sunday, although the rest of the team stepped up against PSV as six different players scored. The defense has also kept Arsenal dominant, keeping a clean sheet in two of the last three league games.

